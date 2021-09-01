Local roundup: GOJHL mandates vaccinations, Vellinga joins Saints

All Chatham Maroons players and coaches will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League season.

The GOJHL has announced all “player access personnel” – players, coaches, trainers, team and league staff, officials, volunteers and billet families – must be fully vaccinated when the regular season begins Sept. 24.

Billet family members under 12 years old who can’t be vaccinated yet are excluded from the policy.

The GOJHL said it will comply with the Ontario Human Rights Code and accommodate all personnel who can’t be vaccinated for “substantiated medical reasons” or grounds protected under the code.

The league’s complete vaccination policy is still being finalized.

The Ontario Hockey League and Provincial Junior Hockey League are among the other circuits that have instituted similar policies for team and league personnel.

Vellinga transfers to St. Clair Saints

Softball player Sarah Vellinga of Chatham has transferred to St. Clair College for the coming season after completing her bachelor’s degree in human kinetics at the University of Windsor.

“Sarah is an excellent heads-up player who is extremely versatile,” St. Clair Saints head coach Doug Wiseman said in a statement. “Having coached her with the Windsor Wild in 2016 I am comfortable playing her anywhere on the diamond.”

Vellinga is a Chatham Golden Eagles and Windsor Lady Expos alumna who won a National Softball Association scholarship. She’ll study cardiovascular technology at St. Clair.

“After completing my degree in human kinetics I knew I wanted to stay in the health field. I knew St. Clair would be a good fit for me because it is close to home and offers multiple program options,” the Chatham-Kent Secondary School graduate said in a statement.