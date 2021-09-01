Local roundup: GOJHL mandates vaccinations, Vellinga joins Saints
All Chatham Maroons players and coaches will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League season.
Article content
GOJHL announces vaccine mandate
All Chatham Maroons players and coaches will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League season.
Local roundup: GOJHL mandates vaccinations, Vellinga joins Saints Back to video
Advertisement
Article content
The GOJHL has announced all “player access personnel” – players, coaches, trainers, team and league staff, officials, volunteers and billet families – must be fully vaccinated when the regular season begins Sept. 24.
Billet family members under 12 years old who can’t be vaccinated yet are excluded from the policy.
The GOJHL said it will comply with the Ontario Human Rights Code and accommodate all personnel who can’t be vaccinated for “substantiated medical reasons” or grounds protected under the code.
The league’s complete vaccination policy is still being finalized.
The Ontario Hockey League and Provincial Junior Hockey League are among the other circuits that have instituted similar policies for team and league personnel.
Vellinga transfers to St. Clair Saints
Softball player Sarah Vellinga of Chatham has transferred to St. Clair College for the coming season after completing her bachelor’s degree in human kinetics at the University of Windsor.
“Sarah is an excellent heads-up player who is extremely versatile,” St. Clair Saints head coach Doug Wiseman said in a statement. “Having coached her with the Windsor Wild in 2016 I am comfortable playing her anywhere on the diamond.”
Vellinga is a Chatham Golden Eagles and Windsor Lady Expos alumna who won a National Softball Association scholarship. She’ll study cardiovascular technology at St. Clair.
“After completing my degree in human kinetics I knew I wanted to stay in the health field. I knew St. Clair would be a good fit for me because it is close to home and offers multiple program options,” the Chatham-Kent Secondary School graduate said in a statement.
Advertisement
Article content
“My goals for the season are to come out of the gate strong and prove that we are a force to be reckoned with not only in the OCAA but nationally as well. My personal goals are to continue to improve my skills as a player, be the best teammate I can be, and to contribute to the team’s success in any way that I can.”
Vellinga helped the Kent Bridge Huskies win the Lambton Kent Ladies Fastball League title in 2018 and 2019.
Carleton scores five for streaking Lynx
Bridget Carleton of Chatham scored five points in the Minnesota Lynx’s 74-66 win over the New York Liberty on Tuesday in Minneapolis.
She added one rebound, one assist and one steal in 29 minutes off the bench.
The Lynx (16-9) have won three in a row and 11 of 13. They’re in third place in the WNBA’s Western Conference.
The Lynx will continue their four-game homestand Thursday against the Los Angeles Sparks and Saturday against the Washington Mystics.