Former Chatham-Kent Cyclones centre Jacob Julien was chosen by the London Knights in the third round, 41st overall, in the OHL under-18 draft Wednesday.
Former Chatham-Kent Cyclones centre Jacob Julien was chosen by the London Knights in the third round, 41st overall, in the Ontario Hockey League under-18 draft Wednesday.
Local roundup: Ex-Cyclone drafted, Martin in NHL semifinals Back to video
The London native had 12 goals, 17 assists and 38 penalty minutes in 33 games for the U16 AAA Cyclones in the 2019-20 minor midget season.
The six-foot-two, 167-pound Julien, who’ll turn 17 in September, played for the London U18 Jr. Knights in 2020-21.
The Knights would like him to play junior B this fall.
“We’re hoping he can follow the footsteps of (former U18 draft pick) Jacob Chantler, where he played (with the London Nationals) and then comes ready to us the following year,” Knights associate general manager Rob Simpson said to the London Free Press.
The fifth annual draft was for players born in 2003 and 2004 who played on an Ontario-based U18 AAA team in 2020-21 and weren’t on an OHL team’s protected list.
Article content
Windsor U18 Zone Jr. Spitfires goalie Boe Piroski, the nephew of former Chatham Maroons netminder Tony Piroski, went to the Niagara IceDogs in the first round at 20th overall.
Martin, Islanders oust Bruins
Ex-Blenheim Blades forward Matt Martin has reached the NHL semifinals for the second straight year with the New York Islanders.
The Islanders ousted the Boston Bruins on Wednesday with a 6-2 win in Game 6 of the East Division final in Uniondale, N.Y.
The Islanders will face the defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning in the next round.
Martin has no points in 12 playoff games.
Carleton, Lynx seek another win
Chatham’s Bridget Carleton and the Minnesota Lynx will be going for their fourth win in five games Saturday when they host the Los Angeles Sparks in Minneapolis in the WNBA.
Carleton is averaging 4.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 22.1 minutes per game for the Lynx (3-5).
She had five points on 2-of-4 shooting and added three rebounds in an 85-81 road loss to the Washington Mystics on Tuesday.
Carleton had eight points, two rebounds and three assists in a 100-80 home win over the Atlanta Dream on Sunday. She was scoreless in an 86-84 home win over the Dream last Friday.
The third-year small forward has started in four of eight games.
Goure plays at junior showcase
Owen Sound Attack centre Deni Goure of Grande Pointe has one assist in seven games at the PBHH Invitational junior hockey showcase in Erie, Pa.
The non-profit event, which ends Sunday, was put together by a group of OHLers to give players a chance to perform in front of pro scouts after the 2020-21 OHL season was cancelled.
Goure is ranked 83rd among North American skaters for this year’s NHL draft.