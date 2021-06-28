Local roundup: Dresden Raceway to add fans, Stephens fifth at trials
Spectators can return to Dresden Raceway for the first time this season when the track hosts a Canada Day card at 1 p.m. Thursday.
Canada Day races at Dresden Raceway
Harness racing tracks are allowed to operate at 25-per-cent capacity under the second step of Ontario’s COVID-19 three-step reopening plan.
Fans will be welcome on the raceway apron and in the open-air grandstand. They can only enter the lower grandstand to use the washroom.
They’ll undergo COVID screening and temperature checks before entering the facility. Face coverings and social distancing are mandatory.
Fans must register to enter by sending their name and phone number, along with the number of people in their party and the names of everyone, to dresdenracewayreservations@outlook.com.
Pacing series final slated for Sunday
Stiletto Blue Chip and Bigmacwithcheese were the division winners during the second leg of the annual Mark Austin Pacing Series on Sunday at Dresden Raceway.
Stiletto Blue Chip went wire-to-wire to win the first division in 1:58 with driver J.R. Plante.
Bigmacwithcheese won the second division for driver Dale Spence in 1:57.2.
The $15,900 final for the series will be held this Sunday, July 4.
Tyler Borth was the leading driver with four victories as he visited the winner’s circle Sunday with Shes A Gunslinger, Windsong Napoleon, Miss Sinfonia and Avuncular.
The total handle was $26,273.
Kings sign rookies Graham, Hachey
The Dresden Jr. Kings have signed their first two rookies for the 2021-22 season in the Provincial Junior Hockey League.
Forward Cameron Graham, 17, of Chatham and defenceman Cameron Hachey, 17, of Sarnia are Chatham-Kent AAA Cyclones alumni who played last season for the Lambton AAA U18 Jr. Sting.
“I’m a physical guy. I like scoring goals,” the six-foot, 200-pound Graham said in a Kings video.
Said Hachey about his game: “Stay at home defence. Just protect the zone. Get some offensive plays here and there.”
Stephens fifth at Olympic trials
Alison Stephens of Chatham was fifth in women’s discus with a throw of 42.58 metres at the Canadian Olympic and Paralympic track and field trials Sunday in Montreal.
The University of Arkansas at Little Rock student was competing at the Canadian senior championships for the first time.
The top four throwers all exceeded 50 metres, but none reached the automatic Olympic qualifying standard of 63.50 metres.
Races rained out at motor speedway
Saturday’s action at Southern Ontario Motor Speedway was rained out.
The Knights of Thunder 360 Sprint Car Series was postponed until Saturday, Aug. 7.
Five classes – UMP Modifieds, UMP Late Models, Thunder Stocks, Mini Mods and Mini Stocks – are scheduled to race this Saturday, July 3.
The track is expected to make an announcement early this week about the return of spectators. Speedways are allowed spectator capacity at 25 per cent under Ontario’s latest COVID-19 restrictions that come into effect Wednesday.
Carleton scores two in Lynx’s victory
Minnesota Lynx small forward Bridget Carleton of Chatham had two points and one rebound in a season-low 9:33 in a 90-89 win over the Las Vegas Aces on Friday in Minneapolis.
The Lynx will visit the Phoenix Mercury for games Wednesday and Saturday.
The Lynx (7-7) are tied for third in the WNBA’s Western Conference.