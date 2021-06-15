Local roundup: Dresden Raceway opens, Carleton rebounds
Tyler Nostadt’s two victories were twice as nice at Dresden Raceway’s season opener Sunday.
Dresden Raceway starts new season
The 28-year-old from Maidstone was the driver and trainer for both of his winners.
The 28-year-old from Maidstone was the driver and trainer for both of his winners.
“I’ve been around horses and cattle my whole life and it’s my passion,” he said in a news release. “It’s in my blood.”
He drove Style Snapshot to victory in the fifth race and Shootinforthestars to another win in the sixth.
Andy Moore and Garrett Rooney also notched driving doubles on the 10-race card.
The total handle was $13,824. Races are held each Sunday at 1 p.m., although spectators are not yet allowed at the track.
Carleton hits boards in Lynx’s victory
Bridget Carleton of Chatham pulled down a season-high seven rebounds for the Minnesota Lynx in an 80-64 win over the Los Angeles Sparks on Saturday in Minneapolis.
Carleton also had four points on 1-of-2 shooting, two assists and two steals coming off the bench.
The Lynx improved to 4-5 in the WNBA with their fourth win in five games. They’ll host the Chicago Sky on Tuesday and then visit the Dallas Wings for games Thursday and Saturday.
Ayim, Canada remain unbeaten
Chatham-born Miranda Ayim of London had two points and two rebounds in Canada’s 98-41 win over El Salvador on Monday at the FIBA Women’s AmeriCup 2021 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Canada improved to 3-0 at the tournament. The national team, minus its WNBA players, is using the AmeriCup as preparation for the Tokyo Olympics.
“(These games are) huge,” head coach Lisa Thomaidis said in a statement. “We haven’t played together in 16 months, so any game is such an opportunity for us. Definitely much needed. We need to find our groove again, we need to get into our rhythm. We have some new players (on our roster). So they’re very, very valuable games for us.”
Canada will face Colombia on Tuesday afternoon.
Ayim had four points and four rebounds in a 101-41 win over the U.S. Virgin Islands in Saturday’s opener. She had two points, two rebounds and two assists Sunday in a 71-67 win over Brazil.