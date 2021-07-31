Local roundup: Dresden Raceway celebrates Black heritage
Dresden Raceway will celebrate its first Black Heritage Day with an extra card of racing Sunday.
Raceway honours Black heritage
Dresden Raceway will celebrate its first Black Heritage Day with an extra card of racing Sunday. Post time is 1 p.m.
Local roundup: Dresden Raceway celebrates Black heritage
The track will honour the Davis, Tanner, Prince, Simmons, List, Grineage and McCorkle families as well as Duwayne Guest and Josiah Henson for their contributions to Dresden Raceway and harness racing.
“This is going to be a great event,” Terry McCorkle said in a statement. “There have been so many people I haven’t seen in years. I can’t remember the last time I saw Gates (Duwayne Guest), Freddy (Fred List) and a lot of these people.”
The track is located on the 200-acre property Henson bought in 1841 that eventually became the end of the underground railroad, according to a raceway news release that also said race horses have been at the site since the 1850s.
Henson was also a horse breeder. In his will, he left “half the proceeds of my prized Hambletonian stallion John to my son Peter.”
In the 1960s and 1970s, Fred List, Lonnie McCorkle and Lyle Grineage were regulars at Dresden and other local tracks.
“I’m pretty excited for Sunday. There will be lots of people I haven’t seen in a while and it will be nice to hear some of the old stories and catch up on some great memories,” Mike Grineage said in a statement. “I’ve been all around Ontario in through the States and Dresden really was groundbreaking when it came to people of colour in the business. Some other places we weren’t treated the same, but here in Dresden I was just one of the guys, it was home.”
Anyone who wants to attend must message the number of people in their party, their names and their phone numbers to Dresden Raceway’s Facebook page or send an e-mail to dresdenracewayreservations@gmail.com.
Dresden Raceway finale Monday
Dresden Raceway will mark its season finale Monday with a nine-race card that includes three divisions of three-year-old pacing colts from the Ontario Sires Stakes’ Grassroots Series.
The card will also feature two divisions of three-year-old pacing colts from Ontario Racing’s Prospect Series. Post time is 1 p.m.
Beef N Cheddar – owned and bred by Chatham’s Matthew Chapple – returns to his roots for his sophomore Grassroots debut in the second $21,100 division. The Betterthancheddar gelding won July 26 at Woodbine Mohawk Park.
“We really like him, he’s a pretty nice colt,” trainer Cassidy Schneider said in a statement.
Anyone who wants to attend must register by email at dresdenracewayreservations@gmail.com.
Katona ties for 18th at Canadian amateur
Hailey Katona of Tilbury finished in an 18th-place tie at the Canadian women’s amateur golf championship Friday in Edmonton.
Katona fired a 1-under 71 in the final round after shooting 77, 79 and 73 in the first three rounds. She was 12 over for the tournament.
Winner Lauren Zaretsky of Thornhill was the only player to shoot below par for the tournament. She finished at 2 under.
Next for Katona is the Ontario women’s amateur championship Aug. 16-19 at Pointe West in Amherstburg.
Verbeek signs deal in minor league
Ex-Chatham Maroons forward Hayden Verbeek has reportedly signed a one-year deal with the Grand Rapids Griffins, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Detroit Red Wings.
He was an unrestricted free agent after the Red Wings didn’t make him a qualifying offer.
Verbeek, 23, was traded to the Red Wings from the Montreal Canadiens in April. The Red Wings immediately assigned him to the Griffins.
He has played three pro seasons but has not played an NHL game. He had five points in 15 AHL games last season.
The Kingston native began his junior career with the Maroons in the 2013-14 season before moving on to the Ontario Hockey League’s Soo Greyhounds.