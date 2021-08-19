Local roundup: Davis strikes gold, Strikers win third straight
Tyler Davis of Wallaceburg helped Canada East win the World Junior Lacrosse Championship with a 3-0 record against Canada West in Winnipeg.
Davis helps East win world tourney
Davis was Canada East’s fifth-leading scorer with eight points on three goals and five assists. He had five points in the opening game.
Canada East won 15-9, 10-9 and 14-6 in the International Indoor Junior Lacrosse tournament that wrapped up Saturday. Only two teams, both from Canada, were able to participate this year because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Last year, Davis was scheduled to play for Canada at the IIJL Commonwealth Cup in Melbourne, Australia, but the tournament was cancelled.
He’s played for the junior B Wallaceburg Red Devils and junior A Six Nations Arrows. He’s won two gold medals playing for Team Ontario at the Canadian championships.
Streaking Strikers win third straight
The Chatham Strikers are on a three-game winning streak after beating first-place Stratford City 2-0 on Wednesday in the First Division of the London & Area Women’s Soccer League.
Kate Martin opened the scoring at the nine-minute mark off a cross from Carly Belanger at St. Clair College’s Chatham campus field.
Jordan Nicholson added an insurance goal in the second half after receiving a pass from Kate Brady.
Brooke Foster posted her division-leading fourth shutout as the unbeaten Strikers improved to 3-0-4.
They’ll host Taxandria at 6:30 p.m. Monday at St. Clair College.
Pageau/Brodie leads Athletes’ Fuel Cup
Team Pageau/Brodie is in first place with a 5-2 record in the Athletes’ Fuel Cup hockey tournament going into the final round-robin games Thursday, Team Krieger is 3-3 and Team Griffith is 2-5.
On Tuesday, Ross Krieger suited up for Team Griffith and had a hat trick in a 12-10 win over Team Pageau/Brodie, while captain Seth Griffith, Cam Symons and Braden Twigg added two goals apiece, and Deni Goure, Will McCracken and Ian Campbell also scored. Ryan Gagner led Team Pageau/Brodie with three goals, Blake Butler, Wil O’Leary-Dilosa and Colton Graham each had two, and Anthony Lucarelli scored one.
In the other game, Griffith and Bryar Dittmer each scored twice in Team Griffith’s 6-4 win over Team Krieger, and Campbell and Brodie Conlon had singles. Krieger, Matt Cunningham, Rorey Elson and Ethan Waddick scored for Team Krieger.
On Thursday, Team Krieger plays Team Griffith at 6:30 p.m. and then takes on Team Pageau/Brodie at 7:45 p.m. at Thames Campus Arena.
The tournament ends Tuesday, Aug. 24, with the semifinal at 6:30 p.m. and the championship game at 7:45 p.m.
Spectators are welcome. Admission is free.
Carleton, Lynx set for Sun rematch
Chatham’s Bridget Carleton and the visiting Minnesota Lynx will try to start a new winning streak when they face the Connecticut Sun for the second time in three nights Thursday.
The Sun ended the Lynx’s eight-game winning streak Tuesday with a 72-60 victory in Uncasville, Conn. Carleton scored five points on 2-of-4 shooting and grabbed two rebounds.
The Sun (16-6) lead the WNBA’s Eastern Conference, while the Lynx (13-8) are third in the Western Conference. The Lynx will also visit the Chicago Sky (11-11) on Saturday.
Katona in 13th at Ontario amateur
Tilbury’s Hailey Katona is in 13th place going into Thursday’s final round of the Ontario women’s amateur and mid-amateur golf championship in Amherstburg.
Katona shot her second consecutive 2-over 74 in the third round Wednesday at Pointe West Golf Club and is 7 over for the tournament, 12 strokes behind leader Jasmine Ly of Windsor.
Chatham’s Brooke MacKinnon of Maple City Country Club is tied for 22nd at 12 over after shooting a 75 in the third round and a 78 in the second.
Karolyn Rombouts of Maple City is tied for 43rd at 21 over after following her 74 in the second round with an 83 in the third.
Minor Bantam Diamonds advance
The Chatham Minor Bantam AA Diamonds have advanced to the second round of Baseball Ontario’s August Madness tournament.
They’ll host a four-team round-robin this weekend at Fergie Jenkins Field at Rotary Park.
Chatham will play Whitby at 6:30 p.m. Friday and then play Sunday against Seaway at 9 a.m. and Martingrove White at noon.
The teams will wrap up this round the following weekend in Kemptville and Ottawa.
Last weekend, the Diamonds beat Martingrove White 9-0 and Martingrove Black 7-3 in Chatham to finish the tournament’s first round with an 8-0 record.