Local roundup: Cup playoffs set, OHL mandates vaccines, tennis tourney underway

Team Pageau/Brodie earned a bye into the Athletes’ Fuel Cup championship game by placing first in the round-robin with a 6-2 record.

Team Pageau/Brodie will take on either Team Krieger (4-4) or Team Griffith (2-6) in the final Tuesday at Thames Campus Arena at 7:45 p.m.

The two other teams will face off at 6:30 p.m. in the semifinal.

Spectators are welcome. Admission is free.

The round-robin finished Thursday with Cam Symons scoring three goals in Team Krieger’s 11-4 win over Team Griffith. Nolan DeGurse added two goals and Ross Krieger, Ryan Gagner, Brayden DeGelas, Matt Cunningham, Rorey Elson and Ethan Waddick had one apiece.

Detroit Red Wings forward Vladislav Namestnikov led Team Griffith with two goals, while Braden Twigg and Josh Hazzard also scored.

In the other game, Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman T.J. Brodie, Anthony Lucarelli, Owen Sculthorp, Jacob Archer, Alex Cunningham and Cam Graham scored in Team Pageau/Brodie’s 6-5 win over Team Krieger.

Krieger had two goals and Symons, Cam Ware and Colin Whaley each scored one.

OHL spectators must be vaccinated

Fans provincewide will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 if they want to attend an Ontario Hockey League game.

The OHL announced Friday its vaccination policy will expand to include all spectators and other attendees at all league events, including games and practices, effective Oct. 7.

The OHL already requires all players, coaches, trainers, team and league staff members, officials, volunteers and billet families to be fully vaccinated.

Anyone who wants to enter an OHL facility for any of the 17 Ontario-based teams must provide proof of full vaccination and follow all safety protocols while in the facility.

Children under 12 aren’t yet eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, so they must be accompanied and supervised by a fully vaccinated adult.

Tennis tournament in Chatham

An Ontario Tennis Association tournament is being played this weekend at the Chatham Tennis Club’s Joe Carpenter Courts.

The Chatham Open began Friday and will continue Saturday. Play could run into Sunday.

Players are competing in the boys’ and girls’ under-14 and under-18 divisions and the men’s open and 5.0 divisions. The open women’s division was held at another site.