Local roundup: Cup champs crowned, Schives signs in B.C.

Wil O’Leary-Dilosa scored the winning goal in a shootout as Team Pageau/Brodie beat Team Griffith 6-5 in the Athletes' Fuel Cup championship game.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Wil O’Leary-Dilosa scored the winning goal in a shootout as Team Pageau/Brodie beat Team Griffith 6-5 in Tuesday’s final at Thames Campus Arena. Player of the game Brenden McKay had two goals in regulation, and O’Leary-Dilosa, Owen Kalp and Colton Graham added singles.

Brodie Conlon led Team Griffith with two goals, and Seth Griffith, Jordan Gualtieri and Bryar Dittmer also scored.

In the semifinal, Deni Goure’s two goals led Team Griffith past Team Krieger 6-5. Griffith, Gualtieri, Will McCracken and Ian Campbell also scored.

Player of the game Nolan DeGurse had a hat trick for Team Krieger, and Ross Krieger and Andrew Earley added singles.

DeGurse was the tournament MVP.

Krieger was the leading scorer with 14 points, Goure had 13, Griffith 12, Ryan Gagner 10, and DeGurse and Cam Symons nine apiece.

Schives signs with Prince George

Ex-Chatham Maroons defenceman Dylan Schives of Tilbury has signed with the Prince George Spruce Kings of the British Columbia Hockey League.

Schives, 20, spent the past three seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

“I’ve got to mention how excited I am to be in Prince George,” he said in a news release. “A good friend of mine played there, Lucas Vanroboys (of Thamesville) and he only had great things to say about the Spruce Kings. I also had great conversations over the phone with a lot of the hockey staff.”

Schives had five assists in 28 games last season with the Quebec Remparts and Baie-Comeau Drakkar.