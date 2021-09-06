Local roundup: Carleton keeps streaking, Hogg wins national title
Chatham's Bridget Carleton is being told to shoot more often by Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve.
Article content
Carleton scores six for streaking Lynx
Bridget Carleton of Chatham had six points, four rebounds and two assists in the Minnesota Lynx’s 93-75 win over the Washington Mystics on Saturday in Minneapolis.
Local roundup: Carleton keeps streaking, Hogg wins national title Back to video
Advertisement
Article content
Head coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve has been telling Carleton, a third-year small forward, to shoot more often.
“It’s good to hear coach tell me they want me to shoot more,” Carleton said before going 2-of-5 on three-pointers in the win. “That’s a compliment. She trusts me. I think I pride myself in always making the right play and sometimes I overthink that a little too much when the right play is for me to just shoot it even if there is a hand kind of contesting. I have a high enough shot that I can usually shoot over people.”
Carleton has started the past two games. She’s averaging 4.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.8 steals per game this season.
The Lynx (18-9) are in second place in the WNBA’s Western Conference after winning five in a row and 13 of 15. They’ll visit the first-place Las Vegas Aces (20-8) on Wednesday.
Hogg celebrates Canadian title
Brady Hogg of Thamesville helped the Owen Sound Selects win the under-23 men’s final at the Rawlings Grand Slam Softball Championship.
Hogg had one RBI in an 8-1 win over Newfoundland in Sunday’s final in Saskatoon.
He also homered in a 14-10 win over Newfoundland on Saturday that sent the Selects to the gold-medal game.
Owen Sound won the Ontario Amateur Softball Association championship in August.
Express capture division crown
The Chatham Express will finish in first place in the Western Ontario Soccer League’s First Division with a 7-1-2 record.
Luca Bernardi scored and Sebastian DeSimone posted his division-leading fourth shutout in a 1-0 win over the Chatham Attack in the Express’s season finale Friday at St. Clair College’s Chatham campus.
Advertisement
Article content
The Attack (2-2-4) are tied for third place with two games left. They’ll host the London English on Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Chatham campus field at 5 p.m. They’ll also welcome St. Thomas on Friday, Sept. 17, at the Keil Drive field at 7 p.m.
Seys golfing on Mackenzie Tour
Brendan Seys of Port Lambton is 50th on the points list for the PGA Tour Canada’s Mackenzie Tour.
Seys placed 48th at 3 over in the Brudenell River Classic on Thursday at Brudenell River Golf Course in Brudenell, P.E.I.
The Maple City golfer tied for 39th at nine over in the Prince Edward Island Open recently at Dundarave Golf Course in Brudenell.
He also tied for 26th in the Osprey Valley Open last month at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley in Caledon, Ont.
MacKinnon named to honour roll
Golfer Brooke MacKinnon of Chatham ended her senior season at the University of Hartford by earning a spot on the 2020-21 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference academic honour roll.
MacKinnon had a perfect 4.0 cumulative grade-point average. She made the MAAC honour roll all four seasons on the Hawks and was on the MAAC all-academic team in her final three seasons.
She also was named a Women’s Golf Coaches Association all-American scholar for the fourth consecutive year.
The Chatham-Kent Secondary School graduate celebrated her first career NCAA tournament win last spring before placing 25th at the MAAC championship.
Diamonds choose travel coaches
The Chatham Minor Baseball Association has started announcing the head coaches for the 2022 Diamonds travel teams.
Advertisement
Article content
The coaches are: Jason Chickowski, U11; Ryan Presley, U13; Darren Beuckelare, U14; and Paul Brown, U15.
The remaining coaches are scheduled to be announced Wednesday.
Tryouts are being held this month.
Players invited to PBLO tryouts
The Sarnia Baseball Club will begin tryouts this week for the 2022 season in the Premier Baseball League of Ontario.
Sarnia’s 15U and 18U teams made their PBLO debuts this season. The 18U team won silver at the championship tournament.
The 15U team will hold first-week tryouts Tuesday and Friday from 5:30-8 p.m. at Blackwell Park and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Errol Russell Park.
The 18U team will hold first-week tryouts Sept. 15 and 16 from 5:30-8 p.m. at Blackwell Park and Sept. 19 from 12-2:30 p.m. at Blackwell Park.
Tryout fees are $50. For more information, call Jerry Harrison (15U) at 905-975-8160, Jim Bigras (18U) at 519-330-5050 or co-ordinator John Vasey at 519-337-0074.