Local roundup: Brodie assists on winner, Griffith scores in OT

T.J. Brodie of Dresden assisted on Morgan Rielly’s winning goal as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 on Monday.

Brodie draws assist on winning goal

Defenceman T.J. Brodie of Dresden assisted on Morgan Rielly’s winning goal as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 on Monday.

Rielly scored at 16:35 of the second period to snap a 1-1 tie at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

Brodie had a plus-two rating in addition to picking up his first point of the series.

The Maple Leafs own a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven North Division semifinal going into Game 4 on Tuesday in Montreal.

The series will return to Toronto for Game 5 on Thursday.

Griffith scores winner in overtime

Veteran forward Seth Griffith of Wallaceburg kept the Bakersfield Condors’ season alive Sunday.

Griffith scored 49 seconds into overtime for a 3-2 win over the San Diego Gulls in Game 2 of their Pacific Division semifinal in the American Hockey League.

In the 2014-15 AHL playoffs, he scored in the third overtime for the Providence Bruins.