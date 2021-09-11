Local roundup: Baseball players win medals, St. Pierre on Team Ontario Elite

Brody Steinman and Gino De Santis of Chatham won medals with the Riverside Royals at the Baseball Ontario AAA championships.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

Two Chatham players – Brody Steinman and Gino De Santis – won medals with the Riverside Royals at the Baseball Ontario AAA championships.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Steinman was a pitcher, first baseman and outfielder on the 13U Royals, who won bronze in the final round of the August Madness playoff tournament recently in Scarborough.

The 13U Royals had an overall record of 21-7-4, including 2-2-2 against the gold medallist Mississauga Majors.

De Santis was a catcher, first baseman and pitcher on the 12U Royals, who won silver last weekend in North York.

The 12U Royals finished in second place despite winning both meetings with the gold medallist North York Blues in the round-robin playoff tournament.

The Royals are scheduled to host the 2022 Canadian 13U championship.

St. Pierre chosen for elite team

Gabe St. Pierre of Chatham has been named to the 2021-22 Team Ontario Elite boys’ volleyball squad.

The program is for 17- and 18-year-olds who show the skills needed to compete on a provincial youth or national team in the next two years.

They’ll take part in two training camps in 2021 before 12 to 14 players are chosen for a week-long camp in March 2022. They’re in contention to play at the 2022 Canada Summer Games in August.

St. Pierre is a former Chatham Ballhawk now playing for the KW Predators. The Chatham-Kent Secondary School student has committed to Nipissing University for the 2022-23 season.

He’s been in the Team Ontario program for four years.

C-K players on St. Clair Fratmen

Five Chatham-Kent area players are on the St. Clair Fratmen in the Canadian Junior Football League.