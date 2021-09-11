Local roundup: Baseball players win medals, St. Pierre on Team Ontario Elite
Brody Steinman and Gino De Santis of Chatham won medals with the Riverside Royals at the Baseball Ontario AAA championships.
Baseball players win Ontario medals
Steinman was a pitcher, first baseman and outfielder on the 13U Royals, who won bronze in the final round of the August Madness playoff tournament recently in Scarborough.
The 13U Royals had an overall record of 21-7-4, including 2-2-2 against the gold medallist Mississauga Majors.
De Santis was a catcher, first baseman and pitcher on the 12U Royals, who won silver last weekend in North York.
The 12U Royals finished in second place despite winning both meetings with the gold medallist North York Blues in the round-robin playoff tournament.
The Royals are scheduled to host the 2022 Canadian 13U championship.
St. Pierre chosen for elite team
Gabe St. Pierre of Chatham has been named to the 2021-22 Team Ontario Elite boys’ volleyball squad.
The program is for 17- and 18-year-olds who show the skills needed to compete on a provincial youth or national team in the next two years.
They’ll take part in two training camps in 2021 before 12 to 14 players are chosen for a week-long camp in March 2022. They’re in contention to play at the 2022 Canada Summer Games in August.
St. Pierre is a former Chatham Ballhawk now playing for the KW Predators. The Chatham-Kent Secondary School student has committed to Nipissing University for the 2022-23 season.
He’s been in the Team Ontario program for four years.
C-K players on St. Clair Fratmen
Five Chatham-Kent area players are on the St. Clair Fratmen in the Canadian Junior Football League.
Quarterback Owen Malott-Bennett, defensive back Jackson Rountree and linebacker Brenden Bondy are from Chatham, offensive/defensive lineman Billy Enns is from Wheatley and defensive lineman Caleb O’Leary is from Port Lambton.
Malott-Bennett is only 17 years old but played the second half in a 63-1 win over the GTA Grizzlies in the season opener Aug. 29 in Etobicoke.
The Fratmen will play their home opener against the London Beefeaters at 8 p.m. Saturday at Acumen Stadium at St. Clair College in Windsor.
The Beefeaters’ roster includes two CKSS alumni: returner Nick Mackenzie and defensive back Jordan Wright.
Attack, Storm play this weekend
The Chatham Attack will host London English at 5 p.m. Saturday at St. Clair College’s Chatham campus field in the Western Ontario Soccer League.
The Attack (2-2-4) are in third place in the First Division.
The Chatham Storm will visit London Croatia on Saturday and host London Athletic Canadian FC at 5 p.m. Sunday at St. Clair College.
The Storm (2-2-4) are in third place in the Second Division.
Anthony coaches Flyers’ goaltenders
Wheatley’s Matt Anthony remains the goalie coach for the Leamington Flyers, who hired Dale Mitchell as their new head coach this week.
Mitchell, 32, won two Memorial Cups with the Windsor Spitfires before playing professionally for more than a decade.
Anthony, 37, is also an ex-Spitfire who played in the pros. He’d been on the Flyers’ staff under former head coach Cam Crowder.