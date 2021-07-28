Local roundup: Athletes' Fuel Cup returns, Twigg signs in USPHL

The Athletes’ Fuel Cup hockey tournament will return in August after a one-year absence.

The fifth annual tournament features local pro, university, college and junior players, along with some older minor hockey players.

This year’s three teams will be captained by veteran pro Seth Griffith of the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors, Ross Krieger of the University of Toronto Varsity Blues, and veteran pro Nick Pageau, who plays in Germany for EHC Freiburg.

Each team will play eight round-robin games at Thames Campus Arena. The schedule starts Tuesday, Aug. 3, with Pageau versus Griffith at 6:30 p.m. and Krieger versus Pageau at 7:45 p.m.

Two games will be played each Tuesday and Thursday through Aug. 19. The schedule will wrap up Tuesday, Aug. 24, with the semifinal at 6:30 p.m. and the championship game at 7:45 p.m.

The tournament is sponsored by Athletes’ Fuel Strength & Conditioning.

Twigg signs with USPHL’s Buffalo

Forward Braden Twigg of Chatham has signed with the Buffalo Stampede of the United States Premier Hockey League for the 2021-22 season.

The Stampede are preparing for their inaugural season in the Premier Division. Ex-NHL forward Jason Bonsignore is their head coach and general manager.

Twigg, 15, is a former Kent AA Cobra who has played in recent seasons with the Sun County AAA Panthers.

Katona makes cut at Canadian amateur

Hailey Katona of Tilbury shot a 7-over 79 in the second round of the Canadian amateur women’s golf championship Wednesday in Edmonton.

Katona was 12 over for the tournament after shooting a 77 in the first round. She made the cut and was tied for 37th place.