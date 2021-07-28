Local roundup: Athletes' Fuel Cup returns, Twigg signs in USPHL
The Athletes’ Fuel Cup hockey tournament will return in August after a one-year absence.
Athletes’ Fuel Cup captains chosen
The fifth annual tournament features local pro, university, college and junior players, along with some older minor hockey players.
This year’s three teams will be captained by veteran pro Seth Griffith of the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors, Ross Krieger of the University of Toronto Varsity Blues, and veteran pro Nick Pageau, who plays in Germany for EHC Freiburg.
Each team will play eight round-robin games at Thames Campus Arena. The schedule starts Tuesday, Aug. 3, with Pageau versus Griffith at 6:30 p.m. and Krieger versus Pageau at 7:45 p.m.
Two games will be played each Tuesday and Thursday through Aug. 19. The schedule will wrap up Tuesday, Aug. 24, with the semifinal at 6:30 p.m. and the championship game at 7:45 p.m.
The tournament is sponsored by Athletes’ Fuel Strength & Conditioning.
Twigg signs with USPHL’s Buffalo
Forward Braden Twigg of Chatham has signed with the Buffalo Stampede of the United States Premier Hockey League for the 2021-22 season.
The Stampede are preparing for their inaugural season in the Premier Division. Ex-NHL forward Jason Bonsignore is their head coach and general manager.
Twigg, 15, is a former Kent AA Cobra who has played in recent seasons with the Sun County AAA Panthers.
Katona makes cut at Canadian amateur
Hailey Katona of Tilbury shot a 7-over 79 in the second round of the Canadian amateur women’s golf championship Wednesday in Edmonton.
Katona was 12 over for the tournament after shooting a 77 in the first round. She made the cut and was tied for 37th place.
Leader Celeste Dao of Notre-Dame-de-Ile-Perrot, Que., was 4 under.
Katona is seeking her third major championship of the summer.
She’s already won the Ontario women’s match play championship and the Alberta ladies amateur championship.
Pegg wins bronze at Ontario meet
Emma Pegg of Morpeth won bronze in the women’s 800 metres in 2:11.85 at the Ontario under-20 track and field championships last weekend in Toronto.
Pegg was fifth in the 1,500 metres.
Jeremy vandenBoorn of Ridgetown was fourth in the men’s shot put (13.66 metres) and seventh in the discus.
Bernardi, Moccia leading scorers
Alexander Bernardi and Christian Moccia of the Chatham Express share the scoring lead in the Western Ontario Soccer League’s First Division with three goals apiece.
The first-place Express (2-0-1) will visit London Croatia on Thursday.
Alexander Bernardi and Luca Bernardi scored in a 2-1 win over Taxandria recently.
Sebastian DeSimone had the shutout in a 2-0 win over Taxandria, while Moccia and Alexander Bernardi scored.
Moccia scored two goals and Alexander Bernardi added one in a 3-3 tie with the Chatham Attack.
Attack unbeaten in First Division
The Chatham Attack have tied their first three games in the Western Ontario Soccer League’s First Division.
Giovanni Magliaro, Nate St. Pierre, Lucas Fancy and Jake Fancy scored in a 4-4 draw with London English.
Henry Roberts, Magliaro and Jake Fancy scored for a 3-3 tie with the Chatham Express.
Macks Holmes and Roberts scored in a 2-2 tie with London Croatia.
Storm unbeaten in Second Division
The Chatham Storm (1-0-1) are scheduled to visit the Woodstock Stallions on Thursday in the Western Ontario Soccer League’s Second Division.
Taylor Broad scored and Kevin MacDonald had the shutout in a 1-0 win over London Athletic Canadian FC recently.
Justus Kerkhof-Fox scored for a 1-1 tie with the St. Marys Juggernauts.