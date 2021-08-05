Local roundup: Athletes' Fuel Cup begins; Brochu, McPherson at camps

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

Captain Ross Krieger’s team is 1-0 after the opening night of the Athletes’ Fuel Cup, Nick Pageau is 1-1 and Seth Griffith is 0-1.

The annual tournament brings together local pro, university, college and junior hockey players.

Player of the game Deni Goure and Cam Symons each had a hat trick in Team Krieger’s 13-2 win over Team Pageau on Tuesday, Declan Waddick and Brayden DeGelas added two goals apiece, and Krieger, Alex Park and Jordan Gaultieri also scored. Cam Graham and Owen Kalp replied for Team Pageau.

Player of the game Cam Graham and Colton Graham each scored twice in Team Pageau’s 8-7 win over Team Griffith, and Kalp, Blake Butler, Ryan Gagner and Justin Ewald had one apiece. Goure and Griffith led Team Griffith with two apiece, and DeGelas, Gaultieri and Brody Fraleigh also scored.

The tournament continues Thursday with two games at Thames Campus Arena: Griffith versus Krieger at 6:30 p.m., and Griffith versus Pageau at 7:45 p.m.

Spectators are welcome. Admission is free.

AHL season helps Brochu’s confidence

London Knights goalie Brett Brochu of Tilbury tells TSN that playing last season in the American Hockey League has helped his confidence.

Brochu spent the campaign with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and made his pro debut in the season finale.

He’s seen a difference “in my maturity and trusting my ability to make saves and knowing that I’m capable of doing good things,” he said.

Brochu played this week at Hockey Canada’s national junior team summer development camp near Calgary. He stopped 29 of 37 shots for Team Cameron in a 9-8 overtime win over Team Dyck on Tuesday as the national junior and under-18 teams played together.