Local roundup: Athletes' Fuel Cup begins; Brochu, McPherson at camps

The annual Athletes' Fuel Cup hockey tournament continues Thursday at Thames Campus Arena.
Pageau, Krieger win on opening night
Captain Ross Krieger’s team is 1-0 after the opening night of the Athletes’ Fuel Cup, Nick Pageau is 1-1 and Seth Griffith is 0-1.
The annual tournament brings together local pro, university, college and junior hockey players.
Player of the game Deni Goure and Cam Symons each had a hat trick in Team Krieger’s 13-2 win over Team Pageau on Tuesday, Declan Waddick and Brayden DeGelas added two goals apiece, and Krieger, Alex Park and Jordan Gaultieri also scored. Cam Graham and Owen Kalp replied for Team Pageau.
Player of the game Cam Graham and Colton Graham each scored twice in Team Pageau’s 8-7 win over Team Griffith, and Kalp, Blake Butler, Ryan Gagner and Justin Ewald had one apiece. Goure and Griffith led Team Griffith with two apiece, and DeGelas, Gaultieri and Brody Fraleigh also scored.
The tournament continues Thursday with two games at Thames Campus Arena: Griffith versus Krieger at 6:30 p.m., and Griffith versus Pageau at 7:45 p.m.
Spectators are welcome. Admission is free.
AHL season helps Brochu’s confidence
London Knights goalie Brett Brochu of Tilbury tells TSN that playing last season in the American Hockey League has helped his confidence.
Brochu spent the campaign with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and made his pro debut in the season finale.
He’s seen a difference “in my maturity and trusting my ability to make saves and knowing that I’m capable of doing good things,” he said.
Brochu played this week at Hockey Canada’s national junior team summer development camp near Calgary. He stopped 29 of 37 shots for Team Cameron in a 9-8 overtime win over Team Dyck on Tuesday as the national junior and under-18 teams played together.
He stopped all 18 shots he faced in 30 minutes Sunday for Team White in a 2-1 win over Team Red. He stopped 16 of 18 shots in 28 minutes Saturday in Team White’s 4-2 loss to Team Red.
McPherson plays at development camp
University of Vermont goalie Jessie McPherson of Chatham is playing at Hockey Canada’s national women’s development team summer camp in Calgary.
McPherson stopped all seven shots she faced in 20 minutes for Team Blue in a 3-1 win over Team Yellow on Sunday.
The camp will include two scrimmages against Canada’s national women’s team.
New track record at Dresden Raceway
No Plan Intended broke the track record at Dresden Raceway at Monday’s season finale with a time of 1:53.4 for driver Marc St. Louis.
The Up The Credit gelding won the first division of the Ontario Sires Stakes’ Grassroots Series for three-year-old colts and geldings with fractions of 27.3, 56.1, and 1:24.4.
“I knew I was close to the record, so I asked him a little down the lane even though I had a good lead,” St. Louis said in a statement. “He did all the work once he got to the front. He is a very nice horse.”
The old record of 1:54.1 was set in 2005 on the same day by Must Be Matt and Caviarandsoftmusic.
Scott Wray notched two wins to edge Garrett Rooney for the drivers’ title. Wray finished with 18 wins and Rooney had 16.
Tyler Nostadt had two training wins for a track-best eight this season.