Deni Goure is eager to finally play some competitive hockey again.

Article content Deni Goure is eager to finally play some competitive hockey again. The Owen Sound Attack centre from Grande Pointe is among the more than 100 players committed to the PBHH Invitational on June 1-13 in Erie, Pa. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Local hockey: Goure eyes showcase, Brodie praises Tavares Back to video The non-profit junior hockey showcase is designed to give players a chance to perform in front of pro scouts. Many didn’t have that opportunity in the past year. “It is really important to me to be able to go and finally get into some competitive games,” Goure said Friday in a statement from the Attack. “It’s been over a year, so it’s good to get back into it. “Without an OHL season, I was really happy to hear about this event that gives me an opportunity to prove myself and hopefully I will have some success in the showcase.” The showcase has been organized by Ontario Hockey League players Andrew Perrott of the Attack, Ryan Beck, Brendan Hoffmann and Ryan Humphrey. PBHH is an acronym made from their surnames.

Article content Each player will pay $750 for ice time and a hotel room. The Attack have 11 players in the showcase. Goure, 17, is eligible for the 2021 NHL draft to be held July 23-24. He had a B rating on NHL Central Scouting’s players-to-watch list in January. A B rating indicates a potential second- or third-round pick. Goure had 11 goals and 14 assists in 62 games as an OHL rookie in 2019-20. The five-foot-10, 170-pound forward was a first-round pick in the 2019 OHL draft after starring for the Chatham-Kent AAA Cyclones. Brodie praises Tavares Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is out indefinitely with a concussion after a scary collision in their Stanley Cup playoff opener Thursday against the Montreal Canadiens. Tavares was out of the hospital and resting at home Friday. Maple Leafs defenceman T.J. Brodie of Dresden said before Game 1 that Tavares is a good leader because of his work ethic. “You see it on and off the ice – the way he trains, the way he carries himself,” Brodie said. “The times that he speaks up in the room, he knows when he needs to. He’s just a great guy.” Leafs need to rebound The Maple Leafs will try avenge their 2-1 loss in Game 1 when the North Division semifinal continues Saturday in Toronto. With no fans in the stands at Scotiabank Arena, it feels like last year’s playoff bubble again, Brodie said. “But at the end of the day, you’ve got to relax and try to stay even-keeled and just come out and play the way that we did all year,” he said. “We had success during the season and if we stick to that game plan, then it’ll help us.”

Article content Brodie spoke before Game 1 about the challenge of facing the Canadiens’ forwards. “They’re a quick group and they like to try to get out behind you,” he said. “They’re pretty physical, too. I think (it’s important) just being aware of who’s on the ice and the situational awareness, making sure that guys don’t sneak behind you and get those opportunities, and try to close down the rush and limit that, too.” Montour passes on OHL Former Chatham-Kent AAA Cyclones defenceman Brandon Montour of the Florida Panthers turned down a chance to play for the London Knights. Montour was a second-round pick by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2014 NHL draft after a standout season with the United States Hockey League’s Waterloo Black Hawks. He’d committed to the University of Massachusetts for the 2014-15 season, but the Ducks had other plans. “When I was drafted by Anaheim, they wanted me to go to the OHL. They wanted me to go to London,” Montour said on the Missin Curfew podcast recently. “At that point, I’m like, ‘I’m going to go to school.’ “I didn’t know how long at that point I was going to be there. I figured longer than I was. But I’m not going to decommit and do that. I’ll finish my USHL season and go to school.” Montour, who was never picked in the OHL draft, left UMass after one season to turn pro. Going to London could have been fun. Maybe too much fun. “It was close to home,” said Montour, 27, who’s from Ohsweken. “I had a bunch of buddies at Western and Fanshawe, the schools there. “I’m like, ‘This could be either really good or really bad, so I’ll stay away,’” he said, laughing.

