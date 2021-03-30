Konecny sets up Flyers' winner as Montour, Sabres lose 18th straight

Travis Konecny of Clachan set up Ivan Provorov’s overtime goal as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied to hand the Buffalo Sabres their 18th straight loss Monday.

Travis Konecny of Clachan set up Ivan Provorov’s overtime goal as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied to beat the Sabres 4-3 on Monday in Buffalo, N.Y.

The Flyers trailed 3-0 after two periods.

Konecny has 7-14-21 totals in 28 games.

Former Chatham-Kent Cyclones defenceman Brandon Montour scored the third goal for the Sabres, who have lost 18 in a row.

Their losing streak is the longest of the NHL’s shootout era, which began in the 2005-06 season.

Montour won’t dwell on the past

Montour’s goal Monday was his second in 32 games this season. He has 10 points.

The Sabres are 0-15-3 during their losing streak.

“You lose a game, it sucks. You wipe it,” Montour said recently. “I think the best thing you can do is forget about it and move on. Play the next game until we get some positive outcomes and hopefully get some wins. It’s tough for everyone, it’s frustrating, but you can’t dwell on the past.”