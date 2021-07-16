Johnson living the dream with pro contract in Estonia

Pierce Johnson’s dream to play pro volleyball is about to come true.

The Chatham native and former University of Windsor standout has signed with Estonia’s Selver Tallinn for the 2021-22 season.

He’s eager to play again after his fifth and final university season was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am so thrilled to be signing my first contract with Selver Tallinn,” Johnson said in a statement. “It’s been a tough journey over the last five years, especially the last year and a half, but with the help of coach (James) Gravelle and the team I’ve been able to continue to chase my dream of playing professionally overseas.”

Selver Tallinn is based in Estonia’s capitol city and won the Estonian Cup this past season.

Johnson, a six-foot-four power hitter, was one of the most honoured volleyball players in Lancers history.

He twice won the Olympic Shield as the school’s male athlete of the year.

He was a three-time OUA West first-team all-star, a two-time all-Canadian and the 2019-20 OUA West Division player of the year.

“It’s a shame that Pierce didn’t get to compete in his fifth year to add to those incredible totals above, especially his ultimate goal of OUA champion, but his Lancer Hall of Fame credentials are not in doubt, even without a fifth year of competition,” Gravelle said in a statement.

Johnson, a Chatham-Kent Secondary School graduate, helped the Lancers win two OUA bronze medals.

He also represented Canada twice at the Summer Universiade.

“I’m most proud of how Pierce handled all of his success during his time here,” Gravelle said. “He was a great representative of our school and excellent teammate.

“He was hard-working and humble. He always celebrated the team accomplishments and downplayed any individual awards. Our program is in a better place for having him.”

Johnson was invited to take part in Volleyball Canada’s National Excellence Program this spring in Quebec. Nineteen men were chosen for the development program.