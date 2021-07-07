Hyndman takes long road to Tokyo Paralympics

Alex Hyndman has logged a lot of kilometres training and Wednesday’s news made them all worthwhile.



After a year’s wait, the Blenheim para-cyclist was officially named to Team Canada for the Tokyo Paralympics.

“It was a pretty unreal moment just because I’m going to the Games,” said Hyndman, 30. “But it’s been seven years and a month or two, give or take, since I was selected for my first World Cup for Team Canada.

“It’s been a long road to get here. All the hard work has paid off.”

The first-time Paralympian will compete in the road time trial and road race in the H3 hand-cycling category. Road events are scheduled from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3.

Track cyclist Nick Wammes of Bothwell was officially named to the Olympic team in July 2020.

Canada’s full 23-member Olympic cycling team and nine-member Paralympic cycling team were both announced this week.

Hyndman was set to be named to the Paralympic team last year before the Games were postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. There were some anxious moments this year waiting to learn if he’d stay on the squad.

“We were kind of limbo,” he said. “It’s really complicated how the points system works and how many spots were allotted per country for each sport.”

There were questions about which races the Canadian para-cyclists were going to attend and whether those races could help them qualify for Tokyo.

“Yeah, I was on the (Paralympic) team and at the same time I wasn’t because I was in the last spot,” Hyndman said. “It’s more common than not that they take spots away from countries than give them. I was worried that that fifth spot was going to be taken away and then my spot would be obviously not there, but it actually worked out.”