Para cyclist Alex Hyndman of Blenheim ended his first Paralympic Games with an 11th-place finish in the men’s H3 road race Wednesday.

Para cyclist Alex Hyndman of Blenheim ended his first Paralympics with an 11th-place finish in the men’s H3 road race Wednesday.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Hyndman completed the 79.2-km course in 3:00.50 at the Tokyo Games.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Hyndman ends Paralympics with 11th-place finish in road race Back to video

The race started and finished at Fuji International Speedway in Oyama but also took place on local roads.

Joey Desjardins led the Canadian contingent by placing eighth. Two-time Rio bronze medallist Charles Moreau was one spot ahead of Hyndman in 10th.

Russia’s Ruslan Kuznetsov won gold in 2:34.35. He’s 40 years old, silver medallist Heinz Frei of Switzerland is 63 and bronze medallist Walter Ablinger of Austria is 52.

Before the Games, 30-year-old Hyndman said he’s relatively young for the H3 hand-cycling division.

“It’s one of those sports where you get better the longer you do it,” he said. “It’s the opposite of most sports. I have a few years left.”

He’d wanted to reach the podium in Tokyo, but he also wanted to use his Paralympic debut as a learning tool for 2024 in Paris and 2028 in Los Angeles.

“I learn a ton of things from every race,” he said. “Obviously the more races you do, the more you experience, the more things you learn.”

Hyndman placed 16th in the time trial earlier in the week with a time of 51:35.43 on the 24-km speedway course.

Desjardins and Moreau were 11th and 12th, respectively. Ablinger won gold in 43:39.17.

Canada’s para cycling team, which includes road and track cyclists, won nine medals at the 2016 Rio Games. Hyndman said before the Paralympics he didn’t feel any pressure to live up to that success.

“I hold myself to a very high standard to begin with, so any outside pressure doesn’t add anything,” he said. “It’s just hopefully living up to the expectation that I set for myself.”