Hyndman 16th in time trial at Paralympics

Para cyclist Alex Hyndman of Blenheim finished in 16th place in the men’s H3 time trial at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Daily News staff
Aug 31, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Alex Hyndman of Blenheim, Ont., made the Canadian Paralympic team for he first time for the 2021 Tokyo Games. (Jean Baptiste Benavent Photo/Cycling Canada)
Alex Hyndman of Blenheim, Ont., made the Canadian Paralympic team for he first time for the 2021 Tokyo Games. (Jean Baptiste Benavent Photo/Cycling Canada)

Para cyclist Alex Hyndman of Blenheim finished in 16th place in the men’s H3 time trial at the Tokyo Paralympics on Monday.

Hyndman completed the 24-km race in 51 minutes 35.43 seconds at the Fuji International Speedway in Oyama.

Fellow Canadians Joey Desjardins and Charles Moreau were 11th and 12th, respectively.

Walter Ablinger of Austria won gold with a time of 43:39.17.

Hyndman, 30, is at the Paralympics for the first time. He’s scheduled to compete again in the H3 road race Wednesday at 1:20 a.m. ET.

Advertisement

Latest National Stories

News Near Chatham

This Week in Flyers