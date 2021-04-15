Hockey roundup: Montour set to debut, Brodie has fun
Former Chatham-Kent Cyclones defenceman Brandon Montour is reportedly set to make his Florida Panthers debut Thursday.
The Panthers acquired Montour, 27, from the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday in exchange for a third-round pick in this year’s draft.
Hockey roundup: Montour set to debut, Brodie has fun Back to video
He has five goals and nine assists in 38 games this season. He’s scored four goals in his last seven games.
“I’m trying to find my game again and right now I think I’m in a good place,” Montour said. “Hopefully it transitions here. I’m just looking forward to it.
“Buffalo was great to me. The records didn’t show much, but great staff, great players. I’m going to miss a lot of those memories, those relationships I had. I guess I’m just looking forward to now.”
Montour said he can help the Panthers in all situations: five-on-five, power play and penalty kill.
“I think over the years I’ve learned and made strengths in all those areas,” he said. “I’m a guy that can log heavy minutes or minutes that need be. I’m looking forward to hopefully doing that. I’m just happy to be here.”
The Panthers will visit the Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday.
Leafs’ Brodie having fun
The Toronto Maple Leafs get along well on and off the ice, says defenceman T.J. Brodie of Dresden.
“The group of guys here is great,” Brodie said on NHL Now. “They love to come to the rink, hang out with the boys and, with the way things are right now, that’s as much as we can do together. It’s been fun.”
The Maple Leafs (28-11-4) own a five-point lead over the second-place Winnipeg Jets (26-14-3) in the North Division. The teams will face off Thursday in Toronto.
The Maple Leafs and Jets each have 13 games left.
Brodie has one goal and 12 assists in 43 games.
DeBrouwer transfers to Bentley
Goalie Evan DeBrouwer of Blenheim has transferred to Bentley University from Arizona State for his final NCAA Division I men’s hockey season.
His transfer was announced by A1 Hockey Advancements, a player adviser agency.
DeBrouwer had a 3-7-1 record, 4.06 goals-against average and .890 save percentage this season as a junior.
He started all but four games for the Sun Devils in his sophomore season, going 19-11-3 with a 2.52 GAA, .919 save percentage and four shutouts.
Forward Lucas Vanroboys of Thamesville will be a junior next season at Bentley.