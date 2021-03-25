Hockey roundup: Duff picks Queen's, Gagner wins title
Former Chatham Maroons defenceman Jack Duff has committed to Queen’s University for next season.
Article content
Ex-Maroon Duff commits to Queen’s
Former Chatham Maroons defenceman Jack Duff has committed to Queen’s University for next season.
Hockey roundup: Duff picks Queen's, Gagner wins title Back to video
The 21-year-old from Kingston is joining his hometown Gaels after three full seasons with the Erie Otters in the Ontario Hockey League.
“I chose Queen’s because of their reputation in academics and athletics, which allows me to pursue my career ambitions. I look forward to coming back and playing hockey in my hometown,” Duff said in a statement from the Gaels.
Duff was the Otters captain last season when he had 18 points in 63 games. He’ll be an overager this season if the OHL returns to the ice.
He signed an amateur tryout contract with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League in February, but he was released two weeks ago without playing a game.
“Love when guys choose to come home, excited to coach (Jack Duff) next year when he is done his time with the (Otters),” Queen’s head coach Brett Gibson wrote on Twitter.
Advertisement
Article content
The six-foot-two, 221-pound Duff has 49 points and 183 penalty minutes in 194 regular-season OHL games.
Gagner celebrates USPHL Elite title
Kayne Gagner of Chatham has won the United States Premier Hockey League’s Elite Division championship with the Charlotte Rush.
The Rush beat the Charleston Colonials 6-5 in Monday’s final in Chesapeake, Va.
Gagner, a 17-year-old defenceman, played in one of seven post-season games for the Rush and had one assist.
He had six assists in 23 regular-season games in the Elite Division, the third-highest level in the tier III league.
He was also called up for nine games in the Premier Division, the second-highest level.
Rush head coach Trevor Jewell raved about Gagner after signing him last spring.
“He brings great skating ability, physicality and poise with the puck as well as a great hockey sense. Kayne makes a great first pass and is not afraid to join the rush if needed,” Jewell said in a statement.
Cunningham plays in USPHL Elite
Blenheim Blades forward Matt Cunningham of Chatham finished with no points and 26 penalty minutes in eight games for the Potomac Patriots in the USPHL Elite Division.
Cunningham, 18, was also called up by the Patriots for one game in the Premier Division.
Ex-Maroons defenceman Kaleb Tiessen had six assists in 10 games for Potomac in the Premier Division.
Michaud keeps piling up points
Ex-Maroons forward Thomas Michaud of Blenheim ranks fifth in the Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League with 1.63 points per game for the Blind River Beavers.
The 20-year-old has 13 points in eight games since being acquired from the Leamington Flyers. He’s scored eight goals and set up five.
Michaud has scored in six of his past seven games and has notched a point in every game with the Beavers.