Hockey roundup: Duff picks Queen's, Gagner wins title

Former Chatham Maroons defenceman Jack Duff has committed to Queen’s University for next season.

The 21-year-old from Kingston is joining his hometown Gaels after three full seasons with the Erie Otters in the Ontario Hockey League.

“I chose Queen’s because of their reputation in academics and athletics, which allows me to pursue my career ambitions. I look forward to coming back and playing hockey in my hometown,” Duff said in a statement from the Gaels.

Duff was the Otters captain last season when he had 18 points in 63 games. He’ll be an overager this season if the OHL returns to the ice.

He signed an amateur tryout contract with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League in February, but he was released two weeks ago without playing a game.

“Love when guys choose to come home, excited to coach (Jack Duff) next year when he is done his time with the (Otters),” Queen’s head coach Brett Gibson wrote on Twitter.