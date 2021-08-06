High school sports to return, but details scarce
The Ontario government will allow high school sports to resume in September, but local officials want more information before students go back on the playing field.
Sports teams and extracurriculars are permitted in the Ministry of Education’s COVID-19 return-to-school plan for the 2021-22 school year. Masking won’t be required, but it will be encouraged indoors if physical distancing isn’t possible.
“The plan is to have some type of athletics running in the fall,” Lambton Kent Secondary Schools’ Athletic Association co-ordinator James Clarke said. “(We) don’t know exactly what it will look like yet, don’t know if there will be everything or just some sports. There’s still a lot of questions.”
The province’s plan for inter-school sports originally allowed low- and high-contact activities outdoors but only low-contact activities indoors. However, Education Minister Stephen Lecce has said basketball and hockey can be played indoors as well.
“We think this will really help restore that positive learning experience for the physical and mental health of children,” Lecce said at a news conference.
Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore, said the return-to-school plan was changed to allow hockey and basketball after receiving feedback from public health agencies and sports associations.
“We think with the combination of screening, having rapid access to testing if anyone develops any symptoms, high vaccination rates in our communities and hand hygiene, etc., … that it is reasonable to be able to allow basketball to continue as well as hockey,” Moore said.
The province’s plan does not include many details, Clarke said. For example, low- and high-contact activities are not defined.
LKSSAA refers to activities as low and high risk rather than low and high contact. High-risk sports are those with a greater risk of injury, such as football, rugby, soccer and wrestling, and also swimming because of the drowning risk, Clarke said.
He’s scheduled to meet next week with superintendents from the Lambton Kent District School Board and St. Clair Catholic District School Board. Then he’ll meet with the heads of the physical education departments from Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton high schools.
“Anything that requires contact – those kind of things are still up in the air. And things like hockey where we don’t own the facility, so we can’t control the PPE (personal protective equipment) and the people coming in and out,” Clarke said. “… There are still a lot of things that we have to look at. We’re looking at transportation issues, number of spectators, number of coaches, number of participants allowed.
“We’ve got quite a few things that we haven’t really resolved as of yet, but we’re working on it.”
LKSSAA hasn’t determined which sports will be offered but its executive will meet soon, he said.
“We will discuss and come up with a more definitive plan now that the government has released some info,” he said. “I am optimistic that we will get some clearer direction in the coming days and that we will be able to move forward with a plan to safely return to sport in some capacity this fall.”