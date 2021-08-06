High school sports to return, but details scarce

The Ontario government will allow high school sports to resume in September, but local officials want more information before students go back on the playing field.

Sports teams and extracurriculars are permitted in the Ministry of Education’s COVID-19 return-to-school plan for the 2021-22 school year. Masking won’t be required, but it will be encouraged indoors if physical distancing isn’t possible.

“The plan is to have some type of athletics running in the fall,” Lambton Kent Secondary Schools’ Athletic Association co-ordinator James Clarke said. “(We) don’t know exactly what it will look like yet, don’t know if there will be everything or just some sports. There’s still a lot of questions.”

The province’s plan for inter-school sports originally allowed low- and high-contact activities outdoors but only low-contact activities indoors. However, Education Minister Stephen Lecce has said basketball and hockey can be played indoors as well.

“We think this will really help restore that positive learning experience for the physical and mental health of children,” Lecce said at a news conference.

Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore, said the return-to-school plan was changed to allow hockey and basketball after receiving feedback from public health agencies and sports associations.

“We think with the combination of screening, having rapid access to testing if anyone develops any symptoms, high vaccination rates in our communities and hand hygiene, etc., … that it is reasonable to be able to allow basketball to continue as well as hockey,” Moore said.