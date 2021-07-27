Hard-hitting Nicholas ready to rock Tokyo Olympics
Breanne Nicholas’s favourite expression should serve as a warning to opponents.
“It’s not the size of the dog in the fight, but the size of the fight in the dog.”
The five-foot-four Blenheim native is one of the shorter players on the Canadian women’s rugby sevens team, but longtime teammate Julia Greenshields can confirm she lives up to her motto.
“I love that girl. She’s a sweetie,” Greenshields said recently before lauding Nicholas’s physical play.
“I will say she’s probably one of the hardest-working players I’ve ever had the pleasure to play with. She’s extremely stoic and she hits so hard. So hard. We were just doing some contact sessions yesterday and the day before and, oh my gosh, every time I had to tackle her, I got rocked.
“She is so powerful and she’s so quiet that I think people don’t even know it. But she hits hard and she’s really, really skilled.”
Nicholas, 27, is set to make her Olympic debut this week in Tokyo. The dream she’s had for years will finally come true.
“For as long as I can recall I always wanted to be a professional athlete,” she said. “I think going to the Olympics, which is such a pinnacle event, will be checking that final box of considering that aspiration fulfilled.”
Nicholas has been with Rugby Canada’s centralized sevens program in Victoria, B.C., since going there in May 2015 for a summer trial period with the national women’s team.
“After the summer I was offered a full-time contract for the upcoming season,” said Nicholas, a Blenheim District High School graduate. “I’ve been with the team every year since.”
Rugby Canada has set up its men’s and women’s sevens teams in a central location to prepare for the Olympics. Sevens made its Summer Games debut in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro.
Nicholas had played for Canada’s junior team in 2013 and 2014. Her decision in 2015 to switch to sevens had nothing to do with the Olympic Games.
“The fact that rugby sevens is in the Olympics did not sway my decision,” said the former Western University student. “More opportunity aroused for me in sevens, I enjoy the game of sevens a lot, and I like the lifestyle of training full-time in a centralized environment playing all year.”
The Canadian women won bronze in 2016. They’ll try to improve on that result when pool play begins against Brazil on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET.
Canada will also play Thursday against Fiji at 3:30 a.m. and France at 8:30 p.m. The playoffs get underway early Friday morning.
Nicholas wasn’t picked for the 2016 Olympic roster, but she was thrilled to see her friends and teammates celebrate in Brazil.
“Watching my teammates play in the Rio 2016 Olympics and winning bronze was special,” she said. “Although I didn’t travel with the team, I felt honoured and happy for my teammates and it got me more motivated and visioning playing on the field and standing on the podium with them in the next Olympics.”
Now that moment has arrived. It will be the team’s first real tournament since the COVID-19 pandemic ended last season in February 2020. That ill-fated season also included a concussion and appendicitis for Nicholas.
Canada was third overall in the 2019-20 season on the World Rugby Sevens Series and won medals in four of five tournaments. Canada was also third overall in 2018-19 after medalling at four of six events.
The Canadian women are going into these Olympics with the same mindset they have for all other tournaments, Nicholas said.
“We train and prep for all competitions and tournaments relatively the same,” said Nicholas, who won gold at the 2019 Pan Am Games. “For the Olympics this year it’s held in Tokyo, as you know, which is a humid hot climate, so we added some extra heat training into our prep. But besides that, we are always training to be our best, therefore no difference in that sense.”
Players have been waiting for these Olympics since qualifying two years ago.
“Qualifying in 2019 seems so long ago at this point,” Nicholas said. “For some of the wait it definitely felt like there was not going to be any Olympics due to COVID. It was a lot of adapting, and training with uncertainty, but it’ll all have been worth it.”