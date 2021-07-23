Goure hopes for best in NHL draft

Deni Goure is overdue for some good news at the NHL draft Saturday.

After a promising rookie season in the Ontario Hockey League, the Owen Sound Attack centre from Grande Pointe had his NHL draft year wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Then his final chance to skate in front of NHL scouts was cut short last month. He played only one game before an injury knocked him out of the PBHH Invitational showcase tournament in Erie, Pa.

“Second game there, yeah, that sucks a lot (missing) the opportunity to make an impression, but it happens,” said Goure, 18.

The NHL draft began Friday night and will continue Saturday with Rounds 2-7.

Goure was 83rd among North American skaters in the final draft rankings by NHL Central Scouting, which gave him a B rating as a potential second- or third-round pick on its January watch list.

“I have no idea what to expect, not having a season,” the former Chatham-Kent AAA Cyclone said. “It’s pretty tough. But I’ve been talking to a couple teams and I’m just really hoping for the best.”

Goure hopes to be drafted in rounds three to six.

“That’d be really good if that were to happen,” he said, “but whatever happens, happens.”

The five-foot-10, 185-pound Goure was the Attack’s rookie of the year in 2019-20. He had 11 goals and 14 assists in 62 games.

“It thought it went really good,” he said. “It took a bit to get adjusted there, but overall I felt like I had a good season. It really came together the second half of the season. I got more opportunity. I thought it was overall a pretty good season. I had a good time.”