Goure, Brochu remain hopeful after going undrafted

Deni Goure was invited to play for the St. Louis Blues in the NHL Prospect Tournament after he wasn’t selected in the NHL draft Saturday.

The call didn’t come for Deni Goure during the NHL draft, but it was a call nonetheless.

Soon after the Owen Sound Attack centre from Grande Pointe wasn’t selected in the draft Saturday, he received a call from the St. Louis Blues.

The Blues invited Goure to play for them at the annual NHL Prospect Tournament in Traverse City, Mich.

“It was all right,” said Goure, 18. “I wasn’t too happy since I didn’t get drafted, but it is what it is. Nothing in my control, not having a season. It was pretty tough.

“I didn’t know what to expect, but hopefully I’ll have a good season next year and I’ll be able to get drafted.”

Goure wasn’t picked in the seven-round draft despite being 83rd among North American skaters in the final rankings by NHL Central Scouting. The department had given him a B rating as a potential second- or third-round pick on its January watch list.

The five-foot-10, 185-pound Goure had 11 goals and 14 assists in 62 games as an Attack rookie in 2019-20.

Scouts didn’t have a chance to see him play in 2020-21 because the Ontario Hockey League season was cancelled. His final chance to play for them at a showcase tournament last month in Erie, Pa., ended when he sustained an upper-body injury in his second game.

“Not 100 per cent yet,” he said about the injury, “but it’s getting a lot better, that’s for sure.”

London Knights goalie Brett Brochu of Tilbury went undrafted for the second straight year despite being 11th among North American netminders in the NHL Central Scouting final rankings.

Brochu, who’ll turn 19 in September, expects a camp invitation from an NHL team after he attends Hockey Canada’s national junior team summer development camp that begins Thursday near Calgary.

“I think NHL teams will wait and see for August,” he said. “I’m sure a lot of teams will be having the development camp then. I’m sure I’ll be heading to one of them at least. We’ll see, hopefully.”

The five-foot-11, 177-pound Brochu spent last season in the American Hockey League with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

He made the 2019-20 OHL all-rookie first team after going 32-6-0-0 with a 2.40 goals-against average, .919 save percentage and two shutouts.