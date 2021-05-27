Goure, Brochu in NHL draft rankings

Two local players – Owen Sound Attack centre Deni Goure and London Knights goalie Brett Brochu – are on NHL Central Scouting’s final rankings for the 2021 NHL draft released Thursday.

Goure, of Grande Pointe, is ranked 83rd among North American skaters. He had 11 goals and 14 assists in 62 games as an Ontario Hockey League rookie in 2019-20

Goure, who’ll turn 18 in July, moved up to a B rating – indicating a potential second- or third-round pick – on NHL Central Scouting’s watch list in January after receiving a C rating in October.

The five-foot-10, 182-pound forward was a first-round pick in the 2019 OHL draft after starring for the Chatham-Kent AAA Cyclones.

Brochu, of Tilbury, is ranked 11th among North American goaltenders after making the 2019-20 OHL all-rookie first team.

He led the league with a 2.40 goals-against average, was second with a .919 save percentage and posted a 32-6-0-0 record with two shutouts.

The former Cyclone and Dresden Jr. King spent this season in the American Hockey League with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and made his pro debut in the season finale.

Brochu, 18, was also one of the final cuts from Canada’s national junior team selection camp for the world junior championship in December.

The NHL draft will be held virtually July 23 (Round 1) and July 24 (Rounds 2-7).