Gagner signs, Brochu stars, Goure and Veccia score
Forward Ryan Gagner of Chatham has signed with the Peterborough Petes of the Ontario Hockey League.
Gagner, 17, was a sixth-round pick in the 2020 OHL draft.
The five-foot-nine, 145-pound centre posted 29 points and 62 penalty minutes in 33 games with the Chatham-Kent Minor Midget AAA Cyclones in 2019-20.
He signed with the Chatham Maroons for the 2020-21 season before it was cancelled.
Gagner is one of five new players signed by the Petes.
“All of these players have demonstrated that they possess the skills and abilities to play at the OHL level,” general manager Michael Oke said in a statement. “We were impressed with their focus and preparation coming into training camp in light of the challenges faced due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”
Gagner made his pre-season debut Monday in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Ottawa 67’s in Peterborough. Fellow 2020 draft pick Brady Stonehouse of Blenheim debuted for the 67’s.
Goure scores in Attack’s loss
Forward Deni Goure of Grande Pointe scored for the Owen Sound Attack in a 4-2 road loss to the Barrie Colts in the OHL pre-season Monday.
Goure, 18, is starting his second season with the Attack.
He’s scheduled to play for the St. Louis Blues at the annual NHL Prospect Tournament in Traverse City, Mich.
The Blues will play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sept. 17, the Detroit Red Wings on Sept. 18 and the Dallas Stars on Sept. 20.
Veccia scores in pre-season debut
Zander Veccia of Ridgetown scored for the Mississauga Steelheads in a 3-1 road win over the Guelph Storm on Saturday in the OHL pre-season.
It was the exhibition debut for Veccia, a 17-year-old forward chosen in the third round, 43rd overall, in the 2020 OHL draft.
He signed with the Steelheads in May 2020 soon after the draft.
“He plays the game hard every shift and will look really good in the blue and white,” general manager James Richmond said at the time. “Zander is a very strong 200-foot winger. His hockey IQ is very high and knows where to be in all three zones on the ice.”
Knights’ Brochu stars in defeat
London Knights goalie Brett Brochu of Tilbury was the first star in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Sarnia Sting in the OHL pre-season Friday night in London.
Brochu made 25 saves in regulation and allowed two goals on six shots in the shootout.
“We’re really lucky to have (Brochu) in the cage,” Knights centre Sean McGurn said to the London Free Press. “He’s a hell of a goalie. He kept us in the game a lot and we will rely on him a lot this year.”
Brochu had the night off Saturday when the teams finished the home-and-home series in Sarnia with a 6-3 Knights win.