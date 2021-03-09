Frustration builds for Montour, Sabres

It’s up to the players to end the Buffalo Sabres’ seven-game losing streak, says veteran defenceman Brandon Montour.

The former Chatham-Kent AAA Cyclone isn’t blaming head coach Ralph Krueger and his staff after a pair of 5-2 weekend losses to the New York Islanders.

“They’re doing a good job,” said Montour, a former Tilbury resident. “Everybody’s trying to figure out a way out of this. You change things up, you switch lines. It’s just a matter of the guys in the group trying to bear down and change this. …

“Obviously nobody likes to lose. Everybody’s struggling. You could pinpoint it on one guy or whoever, but it’s a full group here – players, coaching staff, everyone. Us players have got to figure it out.”

The Sabres will try again to end their skid Tuesday when they visit the Philadelphia Flyers.

“That’s just been a struggle for us,” Montour said. “Obviously everyone’s frustrated right now. It’s the way everything’s going. It’s a tough league, you’ve got to bring it every night. And if you don’t, the score shows up like that.”