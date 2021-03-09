Frustration builds for Montour, Sabres
It’s up to the players to end the Buffalo Sabres’ seven-game losing streak, says veteran defenceman Brandon Montour.
The former Chatham-Kent AAA Cyclone isn’t blaming head coach Ralph Krueger and his staff after a pair of 5-2 weekend losses to the New York Islanders.
“They’re doing a good job,” said Montour, a former Tilbury resident. “Everybody’s trying to figure out a way out of this. You change things up, you switch lines. It’s just a matter of the guys in the group trying to bear down and change this. …
“Obviously nobody likes to lose. Everybody’s struggling. You could pinpoint it on one guy or whoever, but it’s a full group here – players, coaching staff, everyone. Us players have got to figure it out.”
The Sabres will try again to end their skid Tuesday when they visit the Philadelphia Flyers.
“That’s just been a struggle for us,” Montour said. “Obviously everyone’s frustrated right now. It’s the way everything’s going. It’s a tough league, you’ve got to bring it every night. And if you don’t, the score shows up like that.”
The 26-year-old rearguard has four assists in 21 games.
The Sabres are in the East Division basement with a 6-14-3 record despite a roster that includes Jack Eichel, Taylor Hall and Jeff Skinner up front.
“I think honestly it’s been mental errors,” Montour said about the Sabres’ woes. “I think a lot of those you could see in those goals against. A lot of them could be fixed. Easy mistakes where we don’t get a puck out or get it to the red, and they’re coming back on us. You could see a couple odd-man rushes. Just little plays where we’ll (need to) be a little smarter.”
Brodie, Leafs prepare for Jets
Dresden’s T.J. Brodie and the Toronto Maple Leafs will try to end a two-game losing streak Tuesday when they host the Winnipeg Jets.
“It’s definitely a big series for both teams,” the veteran defenceman said at Monday’s practice.
The Jets are in Toronto for a three-game series. They’re in second place in the North Division, seven points behind the Maple Leafs, but they have two games in hand.
Konecny ends scoring drought
Flyers winger Travis Konecny of Clachan ended his nine-game scoring drought Saturday in a 4-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. It was his first goal since Jan. 21.
Konecny added an assist for his second consecutive two-point game.
He has six goals and six assists in 16 games after going scoreless Sunday in a 3-1 loss to the Washington Capitals.