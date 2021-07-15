Local roundup: Fordham-Miller joins Ticats, Carleton wins award

Defensive tackle Austin Fordham-Miller of Morpeth has signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Fordham-Miller, 23, was a free agent after playing three seasons with the Western University Mustangs from 2017-19. Their 2020 OUA season was cancelled.

He set career-highs in 2019 with 11 solo tackles and 30 total tackles in eight games. He also had four tackles for losses and one sack.

The six-foot-three, 270-pound Fordham-Miller won the Vanier Cup in 2017 and helped the Mustangs return to the national championship game in 2018. They were OUA finalists in 2019.

He wasn’t chosen in the CFL draft after taking part in the league’s regional combine this spring.

His arrival gives the Ticats six defensive tackles in training camp.

Canada Basketball honours Carleton

Bridget Carleton of Chatham and Zach Edey of Toronto are Canada Basketball’s players of the week for July 5-11.

Carleton had a pair of 10-point games as the Minnesota Lynx went 3-0. She finished with 25 points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists in three games.

The six-foot-one guard/forward is in her third WNBA season. She’ll make her Olympic debut soon at the Tokyo Games.