Fall sports return to high school calendar

High school teams in Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton can begin practising Tuesday on the first day of classes.

The Lambton Kent Secondary Schools’ Athletic Association has given them the go-ahead to prepare for a fall sports season.

No games have been played since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down extracurriculars in March 2020.

“We intend to run a full gamut of sports, providing that we have teams to fill a league,” LKSSAA co-ordinator James Clarke said.

LKSSAA fall sports are football, cross-country, golf, tennis, boys’ volleyball, girls’ basketball, baseball and junior soccer.

“The hope is to have a somewhat normal fall season,” Clarke said.

He cautions that could change if any official bodies, including school boards, public health units and the Ministry of Education, withdraw their approval.

LKSSAA schools have until Friday, Sept. 17, to declare the sports in which they’ll compete. They can use the first two weeks of classes to determine if enough students want to play and coaches want to volunteer.

A few details need to be ironed out before games can resume. Clarke would not list them but in an interview last month he mentioned “transportation issues, number of spectators, number of coaches, number of participants allowed” were still “up in the air.”

A vaccination policy has not been announced, either.

“It’s just finalizing and tweaking a few things. We’re very close,” Clarke said.

While those talks continue, practices can take place.

“We want our kids to get back at this and we want to give them that opportunity starting on Tuesday,” Clarke said.