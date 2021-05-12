Dresden Raceway to host top female drivers
Some of the province’s top female drivers will compete this summer in the inaugural Ontario Women’s Driving Championship co-hosted by Dresden Raceway.
The two-day event is scheduled to begin Saturday, July 17, at Hanover Raceway and wrap up Sunday, July 18, at Dresden.
Each track will hold five races exclusively for this competition with drivers earning points based on their results.
The drivers will vie for a $2,000 purse, but they’ll donate their regular earnings to charity. They’ll give to Harness For Hope at Dresden Raceway and to the Canadian Cancer Society at Hanover Raceway.
Fundraisers for the charities will also be held at each track.
“We’ll have many of the best Ontario female drivers, as well as a few special guest drivers,” Dresden Raceway spokesperson Gary Patterson said in a statement. “It will be a fun competition to watch and very competitive, as they try to win the Ontario title.”
Marie-Claude Auger, Natasha Day, Maggie Jones, Britt Kennedy, Andrea Leon and Julie Walker are scheduled to compete. The field will also include two guest drivers from other jurisdictions if they’re allowed under COVID-19 travel restrictions.
Leon and Kennedy are from the Windsor area and have often raced at Dresden, Patterson said.
“I’m looking forward to showcasing our women drivers in Ontario and I’m proud to be a part of an incentive to get women out on the race track and give opportunities to those who may not get a chance otherwise,” Day said in a statement.
There are many talented women in the horse racing industry in Ontario, Patterson said. Maybe the championship will persuade some to become drivers, he added.
“Hopefully we can inspire some of these young horsewomen to do their thing,” he said in an interview. “It’s important to promote women in racing.”
The championship could expand in coming years to include stops at most tracks in Ontario, said Hanover Raceway general manager Steve Fitzsimmons.
With Ontario currently under a stay-at-home order, no date has been announced for Dresden’s opening day. The season finale is scheduled for the civic holiday on Monday, Aug. 2.
COVID-19 restrictions will determine whether spectators are allowed this season, Patterson said.
Last year, the season began June 7 without spectators. Restrictions were loosened for the final few weeks when the track was allowed 50 fans on the backstretch and 50 in the parking lots on the grandstand side, although the grandstand had to stay closed.
“We’re going to do the best we can do this summer,” Patterson said. “If we’re allowed to race, we’re going to have a great product on the track. There’ll be great things happening at Dresden.”