Cyclones alum Waddick drafted by IceDogs

Centre Declan Waddick of Chatham was chosen by the Niagara IceDogs in the second round, 39th overall, in the OHL draft Friday night.

The Chatham native was chosen by the Niagara IceDogs with the 39th overall pick in the Ontario Hockey League draft Friday night.

The former Chatham-Kent AAA Cyclone was the final selection of the second round.

“Honestly, I’m honoured to be picked by Niagara,” the 16-year-old Waddick said to the Windsor Star. “They seem like a great organization.

“I’m just happy with what happened and honoured to be drafted. I’ve talked to them a couple times and just got off the phone with them. They seemed excited to draft me and I’m excited to go there.”

The five-foot-10, 170-pound Waddick spent this past season with the Waterloo U16 Wolves.

He was one of the premier scorers the previous season in the Alliance league, posting 32 goals and 24 assists in 30 games for the Sun County U15 Panthers in 2019-20 as a bantam.

Waddick, who now lives in Lighthouse Cove, was the only Chatham-Kent player drafted in the first three rounds Friday.

The draft continues Saturday with Rounds 4 to 15 starting at 9 a.m.

Live results will be available at ontariohockeyleague.com and on the OHL’s YouTube channel.

The Sudbury Wolves choose New York forward Quentin Musty of the North Jersey Avalanche with the No. 1 overall selection.