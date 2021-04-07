





Cubs to honour Jenkins with statue at Wrigley Field Hall of Fame pitcher Fergie Jenkins will get a statue outside of Wrigley Field, the Chicago Cubs announced Tuesday, becoming the fifth player to be honored with a sculpture outside the stadium.

Article content Hall of Fame pitcher Fergie Jenkins will get a statue outside of Wrigley Field, the Chicago Cubs announced Tuesday, becoming the fifth player to be honored with a sculpture outside the stadium. The statue could be unveiled sometime in 2022. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Cubs to honour Jenkins with statue at Wrigley Field Back to video “It just brings a smile to your face, knowing that you’re going to be immortal with a statue,” the 78-year-old Chatham native said. “I’m looking forward to it. It should be a great day.” Jenkins’ will join sculptures of Hall of Famers Ernie Banks, Ron Santo and Billy Williams as well as legendary broadcaster Harry Caray. Jenkins pitched 10 of his 19 major league seasons with the Cubs over two stints spanning three decades. He’s the Cubs’ all-time leader in starts (347) and strikeouts (2,038), and ranks third all-time in innings (2,673 2/3) and fourth in shutouts (29). “I had a pretty good career with the Cubs,” Jenkins said. “Ten years of pitching and having fun with the players Ernie, Ronny and Billy.”

Article content He went 167-132 with the Cubs and finished 284-226 overall with 3,192 strikeouts. The 1971 Cy Young winner and three-time all star was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1991. His No. 31 was also retired by the Cubs. “Every athlete that plays, they get used to seeing articles written about them and then I had the distinct honour to have my number retired as a Chicago Cub,” he said to MLB.com. “That was an honour in itself and now this is going to be, as they say, the icing on the cake having a statue erected outside of Wrigley Field.” Jenkins doesn’t have a specific pose in mind for the statue. “Probably a follow through, pitching in a home uniform there at Wrigley Field,” he said to MLB.com. Jenkins debuted with the Philadelphia Phillies in 1965 and also pitched for the Texas Rangers (1974-75, 1978-81) and Boston Red Sox (1976-77). “When I first signed a pro contract, I just wanted to get to the big leagues,” he said to MLB.com. “I was very fortunate enough to stay healthy and play on some good ball clubs and put some numbers up and good things happened.” He had seven 20-win seasons, including six in a row from 1967 to 1972 with the Cubs. Jenkins moved last year to Frisco, Texas, from Arizona. He was at the Rangers’ home opener Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. He still works for the Cubs as an ambassador at special events. “I am deeply honored to share this with my family, friends, and teammates,” he wrote on Twitter about the statue. “But most of all I share this with you, the Cub fans, and I say to you, ‘Meet me at the Fergie Statue’ next year so we can celebrate together.” – Field Level Media

