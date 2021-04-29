The Chatham Sports Hall of Fame has cancelled its annual banquet and induction ceremony for the second consecutive year.

Article content

The Chatham Sports Hall of Fame has cancelled its annual banquet and induction ceremony for the second consecutive year.

The board of directors made the decision because of ongoing worries with the COVID-19 crisis.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Chatham Sports Hall of Fame cancels 2021 ceremony Back to video

“The uncertainty of this pandemic with its new variants has caused great concerns across the nation, let alone our province and city,” Hall of Fame chairman Tom Hardie said in a statement.

“This evening is very special for the inductees, their families and friends and we wanted to maintain that level of professionalism but couldn’t do it with an uncertain future.”

Board members voted unanimously to cancel the event held every September.

Nominations will be accepted until May 1, 2022, and will be considered for induction in 2022.

“I honestly feel clear skies are ahead for 2022!” Hardie said.

One inductee is normally selected in each of four categories – athlete-modern, athlete-legend, builder and team – but sometimes a second inductee is chosen for a category. For example, six new members – five individuals and one team – were enshrined during the most recent ceremony in 2019.

The Class of 2021 was scheduled to be a normal size rather than twice as large as usual to make up for last year’s cancellation.

Go to chathamsportshalloffame.com for details on submitting a nomination.