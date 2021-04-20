Chatham hockey player scores grand prize in essay contest
Jaymin Atkinson is rooting for the Toronto Maple Leafs to win the Stanley Cup this year.
While he waits to see if they’ll hoist the trophy, the seven-year-old from Chatham can celebrate his own victory.
He won the grand prize in the Ontario Minor Hockey Association’s essay contest on the theme, “What I missed most about hockey.”
He’ll receive $1,000 worth of CCM hockey gear for writing about why he’s missed his teammates and friends during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“At first it was really, really shocking,” he said about the win. “And I was really, really, really happy.”
More than 150 essays were submitted. Jaymin wrote his while he was off the ice during lockdown.
Why enter the contest?
“I miss hockey,” he said, “and I also started to outgrow my gear a little bit.”
The Grade 2 student at Indian Creek Road Public School doesn’t have as much fun writing assignments for class.
“For sure, no,” he said. “If they were about hockey, I’d like them a lot more.”
This year was his first house-league season in the Kent Minor Hockey Association after three seasons in the initiation program. He wants to try out for a travel team next season.
There’s nothing he likes more than hockey.
“It’s pretty much his life,” said his mother, Christa Hale-Atkinson.
Jaymin plays on a cement pad in his backyard and in his unfinished basement. He even takes his inline skates and stick and net to the greenhouse where his father, Jared, works so that he can play in the warehouse.
“Everywhere and any time,” his mother said.
Here is his winning essay:
I missed my teammates because they are my friends. I missed practicing with my friends. I missed playing hockey because it is good exercise. I missed how when I put my gear on and rode in the car to practices I felt tired but the second I stepped on the ice I felt wide awake. I missed that feeling. I missed the feeling of nervous excitement at tournaments.
I missed my coaches because they helped me learn how to get better at skills. I missed hockey because it gives me hope in myself that I can do something well. It gives me confidence. These are all the things that I missed about hockey.