Chatham hockey player scores grand prize in essay contest

Jaymin Atkinson is rooting for the Toronto Maple Leafs to win the Stanley Cup this year.

While he waits to see if they’ll hoist the trophy, the seven-year-old from Chatham can celebrate his own victory.

He won the grand prize in the Ontario Minor Hockey Association’s essay contest on the theme, “What I missed most about hockey.”

He’ll receive $1,000 worth of CCM hockey gear for writing about why he’s missed his teammates and friends during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At first it was really, really shocking,” he said about the win. “And I was really, really, really happy.”

More than 150 essays were submitted. Jaymin wrote his while he was off the ice during lockdown.

Why enter the contest?

“I miss hockey,” he said, “and I also started to outgrow my gear a little bit.”

The Grade 2 student at Indian Creek Road Public School doesn’t have as much fun writing assignments for class.

“For sure, no,” he said. “If they were about hockey, I’d like them a lot more.”