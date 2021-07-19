Chatham-born Ayim to carry Canada's flag at Olympics opening ceremony

Chatham-born basketball star Miranda Ayim has been named a flag-bearer for the Olympics opening ceremony to take place Friday in Tokyo.

A Londoner will carry Canada’s flag at the opening ceremony for the second straight Olympics.

Chatham-born basketball star Miranda Ayim, who will take part in her third Summer Games, was named a flag-bearer along with men’s rugby co-captain Nathan Hirayama for the ceremony, set to take place Friday in Tokyo. It’s the first time two athletes from different sports were selected.

Londoner Tessa Virtue and Ilderton’s Scott Moir, the world’s greatest ice dance team, were the first Canadian duo to share the honour at the opening ceremony at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea. Local track and field standout Bob McFarlane also led the national march into the Olympic stadium at the 1948 Olympics in London, England.

“I was absolutely floored and immediately humbled,” Ayim said of her selection via Zoom. “It’s wonderful to be able to share this moment with Nate. It’s the perfect representation of what this past year-and-a-half required of Canadians everywhere: Togetherness, camaraderie, and sacrifice – true team spirit.”

The 33-year-old Saunders graduate announced in March that she would retire after the hoops tournament in Tokyo. She wrapped up her professional career with a domestic title in the French league with Basket Landes, who will retire her number in the fall.

“I’ve had the honour of wearing the maple leaf with pride for the past decade, but this is the perfect ‘clap de fin’ as we say in French,” the 2015 Pan Am Games gold medallist said.

This is the first time in Ayim’s career the Canadian team is considered a medal threat. They will open against Serbia Monday.