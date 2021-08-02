Carleton's medal hopes over as Canada misses quarter-finals

Canada's women's basketball team is out in Tokyo ahead of the quarter-finals, a bitterly disappointing fate for the No. 4-ranked team in the world.

And so it ends. Having ceded control of their own destiny, Canada’s senior women’s basketball team had to hold on and wait for other teams to do them a favour.

That didn’t happen and Canada is out in Tokyo ahead of the quarter-finals, a bitterly disappointing fate for the No. 4-ranked team in the world.

The Canadians – including first-time Olympian Bridget Carleton of Chatham – had come to Japan with a podium-or-bust mentality, but Australia’s 27-point win over Puerto Rico on Monday meant the Aussies were through, with the final quarter-final spot. They needed to get their first win of the tournament and to do it by more than 24 points, or else Canada would eke in.

Leading by 19 entering the fourth quarter, Australia, sensing the spot was there for the taking and that the Puerto Ricans could not stop them, turned things up a couple of notches late and pulled away for the final margin.

After falling 76-66 to No. 3-ranked Spain on Sunday morning, all Canada (1-2) could do was watch and hope. A tourney-opening loss against Serbia where Canada looked discombobulated far too often set the stage for what was to come. Even though there was a rally and Canada had a chance, Serbia pulled out that win.

The Canadians were far better in a blowout victory over South Korea, an encouraging result that hinted at what they were capable of, but Spain handled them pretty easily and was clearly the superior team.

Carleton scored nine points on 4-for-9 shooting against Spain. She dished out a team-high four assists and also tied for the team-highs with six rebounds and two steals.

Chatham-born Miranda Ayim of London added six points and four rebounds.