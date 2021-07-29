Carleton leads Canada to much-needed win at Olympics
Bridget Carleton scored a team-high 18 points and added seven rebounds in Canada's 74-53 win over South Korea at the Tokyo Olympics.
Article content
Canada’s women’s hoops team has played in bigger games, but make no mistake, the clash with South Korea Thursday morning in Tokyo was still one with significant implications.
Advertisement
Article content
A loss would have meant a hard road ahead – and potentially a failure to advance to the quarter-finals – after Canada had dropped a tough opener against Serbia.
Carleton leads Canada to much-needed win at Olympics Back to video
But a gritty, brilliant defensive effort allowed Canada to overcome a monster game from South Korean centre Ji Su Park and rough outside shooting on the way to a 74-53 win.
Bridget Carleton, who plays for the WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx and hails from Chatham, had 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
“It was a great game,” Carleton said in a statement. “Obviously it was important for us to get that W. We treated it as a must-win and that’s what we were able to do with 40 minutes of good basketball, our style of basketball.”
Carleton’s Lynx teammate Natalie Achonwa of Guelph added 14 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, helping Canada to a dominant 54-32 rebounding advantage. That was despite Park’s 15 points, 11 rebounds and five blocked shots.
“We got a big win against a good team,” Achonwa said post-game, according to FIBA. “I am just proud of how we came back from a disappointing loss. Now we will get ourselves ready for the game against Spain.
“Part of the emphasis was on execution and getting the ball into the paint. I think our guards did a good job of finding us. That was the key to the game – how much bigger and stronger we were.”
Chatham-born Miranda Ayim of London had two points, six rebounds and three assists off the bench.
The game was a lot closer than the final score indicated. Canada led by five at the half, doubled that advantage thanks to the lockdown defence through three, then, after South Korea snuck within six points in the fourth quarter, Canada went on a scoring rampage to pull away.
Advertisement
Article content
Carleton, coming off a bit of a tough first game, did a bit of everything for Canada, especially in the decisive fourth.
“The Canada team played really well, and we tried to play against them physically, but in second half we struggled badly,” said South Korea’s Kim Danbi. “They are a good team with good defence and it was a good experience for us to play against them.”
Instead of Saturday’s game against world No. 3 Spain being a must-win, No. 4 Canada gained a bit more breathing room and some needed confidence with a top opponent on tap.
“We do have high momentum and goals,” said Canada’s head coach Lisa Thomaidis. “With the format of this tournament, there is a ton of pressure on every game, but we are relishing that.”
And there is still work to be done. After hitting just 5-of-24 on three-point attempts in the 72-68 loss to Serbia, Canada went 4-for-14 from deep. An improvement for sure, but they’ll likely need to find more accuracy from outside. That said, Canada moved the ball better in this one, got inside at will and picked up some easy points in transition thanks to that smothering defence.
The overpowering work inside didn’t hurt either. Time after time Canadian players grabbed offensive rebounds and either put the ball in or created easy short jumpers.
Canada also had a 19-5 free throw attempt advantage. Carleton was 5-of-5 at the line.
South Korea, No. 19 in the FIBA women’s rankings, was coming off a surprisingly close four-point loss against Spain and hung around for much of this one until Canada surged in the fourth.
The field at this tournament is divided into three pools of four teams. The top two from each advance, along with the two best third-place teams. That would have meant a second loss would have put Canada in a tough spot.
Thomaidis has talked a lot about the parity at this tournament and that has mostly been on display so far, but this was a rare blowout.
– With files from the Daily News