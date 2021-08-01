Canada’s Olympic basketball hopes up in the air

Canada’s hopes of making the quarter-finals of the women’s basketball tournament at the Olympics will now rest on the results of other games.

The team lost control of its own destiny by falling to undefeated Spain 76-66 on Sunday morning in Tokyo. Canada fell to 1-2, with a win over South Korea and a tough, four-point loss against Serbia, but is still alive, because eight of the 12 teams in the field advance, with point differential being the first tiebreaker if teams have the same record. An upset by South Korea over Serbia later in the day would put Canada through, as would some other scenarios of games to be played in the next two days.

Unfortunately Canada looked tight and turned the ball over too often both to start the game and coming out of the half. Turnovers were a massive issue, but a spirited fourth quarter run put Canada within six points, before Spain regained control and pulled away.

“We had a very clear goal from the start to confuse them with our defence,” said Spanish head coach Lucas Mondelo after the game.

Chatham’s Bridget Carleton scored nine points on 4-for-9 shooting. She dished out a team-high four assists and also tied for the team-highs with six rebounds and two steals.

Carleton is averaging 11.3 points per game, tied for second-best on the team. She shares the team lead with 6.0 rebounds per game at the tournament and is tied for second with 3.3 assists per game.

Canada had trailed by 10 after a quarter, shooting just 31 per cent in the frame, by six at the half and then allowed Spain to score the first nine points of the third quarter. Canada did stabilize a bit though, and went to the fourth quarter down by 13.