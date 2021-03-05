Brodie, Rielly forming solid pair for Maple Leafs

Article content

By Terry Koshan

Don’t underestimate the Toronto Maple Leafs’ off-season matchmaking skills.

When the club signed T.J. Brodie of Dresden to a four-year contract in October, the plan was to hook Brodie up with Morgan Rielly on the blue line with the hope that the partnership eventually would flourish.

As the Leafs have gone about taking control of the North Division and first place overall in the National Hockey League, Brodie and Rielly have formed a solid working relationship that’s bound to only get better.

“It’s a new pairing, no training camp, no exhibition games, unlike what you’ve had in previous years, so you don’t know how those things will go,” Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said on Wednesday before the Leafs and Oilers finished a three-game set in Edmonton. “It takes some time, but I’ve been happy with the way it has come together.

“They’ve helped each other. Morgan, the way he skates, is active in the rush, helps move the play up the ice. Brodie is responsible with a good stick, a good gap and when it’s time to help the breakout, he makes a good play and that allows Morgan to activate.”