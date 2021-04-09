Brodie, Maple Leafs aim to keep streaks alive

The wait is finally over for T.J. Brodie.

The veteran defenceman from Dresden scored his first goal as a Toronto Maple Leaf in Wednesday’s 3-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens.

He has points in two straight games and the Maple Leafs have won five in a row.

They’ll try to keep both streaks going Saturday when the Ottawa Senators visit Toronto.

Brodie signed with Toronto as a free agent in the off-season. His first goal came in his 40th game in a Maple Leafs uniform.

“It took a little longer than I would have liked,” the 30-year-old said. “Definitely you want it to mean something. It was just a bing-bang play where it hit off a couple feet and popped out to me and luckily it went in.”

Brodie scored from the slot for a 2-1 lead early in the third period in Toronto.

“Huge goal for us,” Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said. “… Credit to him for jumping into space there. When you do that, you put yourself in a position for it. If a bounce goes our way, you’re right there to capitalize and that’s exactly what happened.