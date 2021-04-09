Brodie, Maple Leafs aim to keep streaks alive
The wait is finally over for T.J. Brodie.
The veteran defenceman from Dresden scored his first goal as a Toronto Maple Leaf in Wednesday’s 3-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens.
He has points in two straight games and the Maple Leafs have won five in a row.
They’ll try to keep both streaks going Saturday when the Ottawa Senators visit Toronto.
Brodie signed with Toronto as a free agent in the off-season. His first goal came in his 40th game in a Maple Leafs uniform.
“It took a little longer than I would have liked,” the 30-year-old said. “Definitely you want it to mean something. It was just a bing-bang play where it hit off a couple feet and popped out to me and luckily it went in.”
Brodie scored from the slot for a 2-1 lead early in the third period in Toronto.
“Huge goal for us,” Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said. “… Credit to him for jumping into space there. When you do that, you put yourself in a position for it. If a bounce goes our way, you’re right there to capitalize and that’s exactly what happened.
“Credit to him. Great sense to be there.”
The game will be remembered for goalie Jack Campbell’s historic performance. He set the Maple Leafs’ franchise record with his 10th straight win.
“He’s just been unbelievable,” Brodie said. “He makes it easy out there, getting pucks away from him whenever there’s a rebound and eating up a lot of them and getting a stoppage. And then he’s played the puck so well, too. Going back, he’s always finding the open guy and that makes it so much easier as a D-man.”
Brodie has 13 points and a plus-14 rating this season.
The Maple Leafs (27-10-3) own a five-point lead over the Edmonton Oilers in the North Division.
Konecny draws assist
Like Brodie, Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny of Clachan is on a point streak.
Konecny has hit the scoresheet in a season-high four consecutive games after picking up an assist Thursday in a 3-2 shootout loss to the New York Islanders.
He ended a 12-game scoring drought with a goal in Monday’s 3-2 overtime win against the Boston Bruins.
Konecny has eight goals and 18 assists in 33 games.
Montour finding net
Former Chatham-Kent AAA Cyclones defenceman Brandon Montour had an assist for the Buffalo Sabres in a 6-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Thursday.
Montour has scored four goals in his past six games.
The former Tilbury resident has five goals and nine assists in 37 games overall.