Brodie enjoys hometown support
When he changed teams in the off-season, T.J. Brodie knew a lot of folks back home were happy he’d signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
He hasn’t been able to see them, though.
COVID-19 restrictions have kept the Dresden native from meeting friends and family as often as he’d like. He may have actually seen them more often during his nine seasons with the Calgary Flames.
“Honestly, it hasn’t really changed with everything going on,” Brodie said about being close to home. “I haven’t been able to see anyone any more than I would have. Probably even less. That aspect, it’s been different.
“But the support and Toronto being so close, definitely a lot more Toronto fans than there is Calgary fans.”
His parents, Jay and Lynn, still live in Dresden. He told the Toronto media how important they’ve been in his hockey career.
“Growing up, both parents, the sacrifices that they had to make to get you to the rink, get you enrolled in hockey, get the gear – it’s definitely something that I wouldn’t have been able to do without them,” the 30-year-old defenceman said. “They were key to have the opportunities that I did.”
Brodie signed a four-year, $20-million contract in October with the Maple Leafs, who have clinched first place in the North Division.
They had three days off before visiting the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday and will have another day off before visiting the Winnipeg Jets in Friday’s regular-season finale. Before the playoffs get underway, they’ll have some more time off.
Brodie looks forward to the chance to recharge before the Stanley Cup playoffs start.
“It’s important, especially with a season like we’ve had – condensed schedule and less time off than usual,” he said. “To get that will be big.
“At the same time, we’ve got to keep our focus and not let our foot off the pedal, which can happen with too much time off.”
He isn’t worried about a letdown before the post-season starts.
“It’s just something to be aware of,” Brodie said. “But rest is key through the season. Obviously you want to feel 100 per cent physically to give yourself the best chance.”
The Maple Leafs will face the Montreal Canadiens in a North Division semifinal.