Brochu sets sights on world junior championship

A great performance over the next week won’t assure Brett Brochu a trip to the world juniors, but it sure could help.

The London Knights goalie from Tilbury began Hockey Canada’s national junior team summer development camp Thursday on the Tsuut’ina Nation near Calgary.

“I’m definitely really excited,” said Brochu, who’ll turn 19 in September. “I think it’s going to be a really fun time and good for development. I’ll get to showcase my abilities and what I’ve learned this year in the AHL.”

With no Ontario Hockey League season in 2020-21, he spent the entire campaign with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in the American Hockey League. He made his pro debut in the season finale.

This season, he’ll try to earn the spot on Canada’s national junior team he was denied last year. Five goalies went to the selection camp in December, but only three made the squad.

There are also five goalies at the summer camp, including fellow returnees Tristan Lennox and Dylan Garand.

“I was the only one that got the opportunity to spend a whole season in the AHL, so I think I could use that as my advantage,” Brochu said.

Fifty-one players were invited to the eight-day summer development camp. There’s no guarantee they’ll be asked back to the final mid-season audition, but the summer program is typically part of the process for choosing the team going to the world junior championship.

“I think it’s a big advantage for guys that get to come out here,” Brochu said. “There’s still a strong possibility that guys who aren’t invited to this camp make the team come January, but I think personally it’s an advantage that I need to use in my corner where I could showcase what I can do and keep them on my radar.”