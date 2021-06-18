Branton ready to make waves at Olympic trials

To say that Port Lambton’s Shona Branton is a die-hard competitive swimmer is probably a bit of an understatement.

“Ever since I was young, I’ve always liked swimming – I can’t imagine not doing it,” she said. “There have definitely been a few times that I’ve asked myself, ‘Why am I doing this?’ or ‘Why am I waking up this early every day?’ because it can be so exhausting. But overall I just love it and I’m glad to be doing it.”

She swam with the Wallaceburg Marlins. Then in Grade 8 she began swimming competitively with the Sarnia Rapids. She swam at her first national competition when she was 13, and she swam for Wallaceburg District Secondary School before graduating in 2020, all the while picking up first-place finishes and many medals.

The first time Branton raced against others in a pool, she was five.

Branton will compete at the Canadian Olympic trials that begin Saturday in Toronto. She’s seeded 16th for the 100-metre breaststroke (1:12.07) and 17th for the 200 breaststroke (2:43.34).

“Ever since I was younger, because I came from a lower division, I always trained breaststroke a lot, but I did train in other strokes, too,” she said recently. “Now that I’m coming to a different level, I’m training breaststroke so often and much more intensely that it’s been a big change. But it’s helped my stroke so much – I’ve seen my time change in practice by seconds lately, so it’s been really nice.

“With university swimming it’s a lot more specialized because you have to dedicate yourself to one stroke. It’s intense in a different way from club swimming but overall it’s less early in the morning, which is very nice,” Branton added with a laugh.

This week’s meet won’t be Branton’s first experience at trials – she is a veritable veteran, having first competed at Pan Pac Trials when she was still a high school student. However, these are her first Olympic trials.

Branton said her past experiences at trial meets and national championships have given her a Zen-like state of calm going into the competition.

“The first time I went … was when I was in Grade 10, when I was 15 turning 16 that year. I’ve been a couple times and it’s always nerve-wracking but at the same time really, what do I have to lose? I might as well give it my all,” she said.

“When I was in Grade 10 I did really great, but the last time I went I let my nerves get to me and it didn’t go the way I wanted it to. So this year I feel like I have a lot less pressure on my shoulders, I’m not as scared. I’m really ready to race and I’m excited about that.”

Her next goal is to swim at the World University Games.

“One of my good friends on the Western team – she graduated now and she’s in medical school – I’m training with her now because she’s also going to trials. She went to the World University Sports in a different stroke,” Branton said. “So everything she’s done I want to do because I look up to her in so many different ways. I’d really like to represent Western there, too.”