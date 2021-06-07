





Article content David Brown knows what it’s been like for opposing goalies when his best friend, Brayden DeGelas, is bearing down on net. Years ago, Brown was the unlucky one facing shots from DeGelas as tyke players in their hometown Blenheim Minor Hockey Association. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Blenheim best friends chosen in OHL draft Back to video “He was always scoring goals and I was the one having to stop them for the first few years until we played novice. That’s when we really started playing together,” said Brown, who switched to forward as a novice. They’ve been teammates for 10 seasons, including the past seven on the Chatham-Kent AAA Cyclones. As linemates and training partners, they’ve pushed each other to get better and talked about someday playing in the Ontario Hockey League. That dream moved a step closer to reality Saturday when both were chosen in the OHL draft – DeGelas in the sixth round (107th overall) by the Sarnia Sting and Brown in the seventh round (135th overall) by the Saginaw Spirit.

Article content “I was very excited,” said DeGelas, 15. “It’s an honour to be selected by such a great organization.” They got together to celebrate after Brown was selected as well. “It was a dream come true, honestly. It was breathtaking,” said Brown, 16. “I stood up and hugged my dad. It was special. I’ve been working towards it for a long time now. “Having the opportunity to finally see my name called and having the opportunity to go play in the OHL is surreal. It’s incredible.” Former Cyclones teammate Declan Waddick was the first of three Chatham-Kent players picked in the draft. The Chatham native went to the Niagara IceDogs in the second round Friday night. DeGelas and Brown played together for three years in Blenheim before moving up to the Cyclones in 2014-15 as minor atoms. They’ve been linemates every year. “These last few years, the chemistry was on a whole different level,” said Brown, a five-foot-10, 170-pound centre. “We didn’t even have to look up. We just knew where each other were from the plays that we’ve been memorizing, we’ve been practising together. I think it really helped where we landed in the draft.” They’ve gone through school together, too – first at St. Anne Catholic School and now at Ursuline College Chatham. “We’ve been friends for a long time and we still will (be),” said the 6’1½”, 185-pound DeGelas, a centre and right-winger. “We’ve been pushing each other through all the years to get better and to reach our goals. We’ve built up a lot of chemistry.”

Article content The best is yet to come, Brown said. “This really showed how far we can go. I think it’s just the beginning,” he said. The close pals say they bring out the best in each other. “In practice, we’re making sure each other is at the top of their game,” Brown said. “We’re always trying new things, learning new things, showing each other different plays that we learned. Working on different things together – our skating technique, our offensive plays, our defensive plays, how we’re going to set up off of faceoff draws. “Everywhere, on ice and off the ice training, we’re always working together trying to make sure we’re at the best we possibly can be.” DeGelas was one of the top scorers in the 2019-20 Alliance bantam season with 53 points (20 goals and 33 assists) in 32 games. What caught scouts’ eyes? “My high hockey IQ, my ability to pass the puck and score goals. And I work hard,” DeGelas said. The Sting were thrilled he fell to them in the sixth round. “Really rangy, right-shot player. Can score, loves the puck,” Sting general manager Dylan Seca said. “There’s tremendous upside to him. … “We were pretty surprised he was still there, no question. We thought he could be a guy that would go significantly higher.” DeGelas’ father, D.J. DeGelas, was also an OHL draft pick. The ex-Chatham Maroons forward and longtime Cyclones coach was an 11th-round selection by the Soo Greyhounds in 1996. DeGelas is eager to make the Sting next season “and make an immediate impact with the team.”

Article content Brown had 45 points (21 goals and 24 assists) in 32 games in the 2019-20 bantam season. He wants to be in a Spirit uniform when next season rolls around. “One hundred per cent. That’s what I’m going to be training for this summer, giving it my all,” he said. Waddick ready to work The IceDogs are rebuilding and Waddick wants to be a piece of their foundation. They’re coming off a 2019-20 season in which they had the OHL’s second-worst record. “I think they need a few forwards to come up this year,” said Waddick, 16. “Hopefully I can do that and they can put me in any role they need me to play. I’ll be there to work my hardest and put in the work, for sure.” He was ready to hear his name when the IceDogs made the final pick of the second round. “We’ve been in contact with them for a couple months,” said Waddick, who now lives in Lighthouse Cove. “They called me a day before the draft and basically told me they wanted to pick me, so that was exciting as well.” IceDogs general manager Joey Burke told BP Sports Niagara that the five-foot-10, 170-pound centre may be the steal of the draft. “How this player got to 39 is beyond me,” Burke said. “He’s a first-round pick on any list. We’re still scratching our heads on how he got to us there.” The speedy, offensively gifted Waddick played for the Waterloo Wolves this past season after putting up 56 points (32 goals and 24 assists) in 30 games for the Sun County Panthers in the 2019-20 bantam campaign. After celebrating his big news Friday, he took it easy Saturday. “It’s exciting,” Waddick said. “It was really crazy last night. Everyone was happy for me and all excited. “It’s nice to just chill. I went golfing today, so it was just a chill day. Good to relax and take in the good news.”

