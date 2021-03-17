Ayim to retire after Tokyo Olympics

Miranda Ayim is preparing to close the book on her playing career.

The Chatham-born veteran of Canada’s national basketball program has decided to retire after the Olympics this summer.

“There’s never really a right time/way to announce something like this, so this will have to do,” the 32-year-old Ayim wrote this week on social media. “After this season (and the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, of course), I’ll be stepping away from the game that has given me so much.

“I still have a lot more to accomplish before I’m done, so for right now I just want to focus on the team that has made its mark on my heart – Basket Landes.”

Ayim, who grew up in London, is playing her sixth season with Basket Landes in France.

She joined Landes after playing two seasons with Toulose in France and three seasons in the Turkish league. She also played three WNBA games in 2011 with the Tulsa Shock.

The six-foot-three Ayim is getting ready to play in her third Olympic Games, which were postponed in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She helped Canada reach the quarter-finals in 2012 and 2016.