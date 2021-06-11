All nominees win Dr. Jack Parry Awards
The Dr. Jack Parry Awards have broken from tradition to announce all nominees are winners this year.
The awards go annually to the top graduating high school student-athletes in Chatham-Kent.
With no high school sports for more than a year, physical education directors decided there was no fair way to choose two winners.
Sharing the prize gives all 14 nominees the recognition they deserve, said John Esplen, chairperson of the awards selection committee.
“It’s no fault of theirs they weren’t able to participate in their senior year,” he said, “and it’ll be something that they can hang on their resume. They won’t be denied the opportunity to be acknowledged.”
Each year since 1994, all schools in Chatham-Kent nominate two students based on academics, athletics, and involvement in their school and community. One male winner and one female winner are chosen.
“Every year I am just amazed at the remarkable kids in Chatham-Kent,” said Jann Parry Wickett, daughter of the late Dr. Jack Parry. “They just keep coming up all over. It’s really heartening when you see that year after year.
“At times, I wondered, ‘Has this award run its course? Are people tired of it?’ And I’ve met kids who’ve won who told me that this became their goal when they were in Grade 3. And the teachers tell me it’s important to recognize these children, so that makes it really worthwhile for us to be part of it, too.”
Both winners normally receive a $1,000 bursary from the Parry family, but more money was available this year because Greg Hetherington of CKXS-FM found additional sponsors. All 14 nominees will receive $500 apiece.
The girls’ nominees were Kyra Vellinga of Chatham Christian, Emma Pegg of Chatham-Kent, Kerrigan Jacques of McGregor, Kaitlin Nevills of Lambton-Kent, Mya Duffy of Ridgetown, Lisa Friesen of Tilbury, Jenessa Blomme of Ursuline and Megan Berkvens of Wallaceburg.
The boys’ nominees were Braden Hoogstad of Chatham Christian, Logan Smith of Chatham-Kent, Eli Jobin of McGregor, Jonny Vanek of Lambton-Kent, Clarke Denomy of Ursuline and Cody Johnston of Wallaceburg.
Some schools chose to not submit nominations.
“I never cease to be surprised at the quality of kids we have in our system,” Esplen said. “They’re just terrific kids, so it’s good that they’re being recognized.”
The award submissions this year included something new: a 500-word autobiographical essay written by each nominee.
Parry Wickett was wowed after reading all of them.
“Oh, my goodness,” she said, laughing. “The skills these kids have. Their teachers are doing a good job teaching them and you can tell they’re very self-motivated.”