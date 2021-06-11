All nominees win Dr. Jack Parry Awards

The Dr. Jack Parry Awards have broken from tradition to announce all nominees are winners this year.

The awards go annually to the top graduating high school student-athletes in Chatham-Kent.

With no high school sports for more than a year, physical education directors decided there was no fair way to choose two winners.

Sharing the prize gives all 14 nominees the recognition they deserve, said John Esplen, chairperson of the awards selection committee.

“It’s no fault of theirs they weren’t able to participate in their senior year,” he said, “and it’ll be something that they can hang on their resume. They won’t be denied the opportunity to be acknowledged.”

Each year since 1994, all schools in Chatham-Kent nominate two students based on academics, athletics, and involvement in their school and community. One male winner and one female winner are chosen.

“Every year I am just amazed at the remarkable kids in Chatham-Kent,” said Jann Parry Wickett, daughter of the late Dr. Jack Parry. “They just keep coming up all over. It’s really heartening when you see that year after year.