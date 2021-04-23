Reader commends cleanup efforts

Article content

I would like to commend Nancy Kostuk, her son, Ben, and granddaughter Ericka for their initiative in picking up the litter in north Chatham and beyond.

The abundant local litter is a disgusting eyesore that is especially and sadly evident in the spring when nature is just beginning to show her glory.

This form of homeland abuse unfortunately has noticeably increased in recent years. It is certainly true that this is not a problem unique to C-K. However, ignoring it only exacerbates the problem. The model to admire presently exists in Australia, where litter is virtually absent.

There are frequent “Report a Litterer” signs with a phone number that can be supported by a photo or other corroboration. Fines are significant and even the threat is obviously effective.

We frequently hear that C-K is burdened by a lack of municipal revenue. Here is just one opportunity for C-K to investigate a revenue source that at the same time would show leadership and demonstrate to others that we do indeed have pride in our community.

Marilyn Eagleson

Ridgetown