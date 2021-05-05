Letter writer has support

May 05, 2021
Letters to the Editor
Regarding the letter in May 4 issue of the Chatham Daily News.

I have been wracking my brain all during this difficult time of COVID to come up with an opinion that really says what I feel. Mr. Youlton has done just that for me. His analogy of drinking and driving makes perfect sense to me. I hope it does the same for others.

I would also like to ask the naysayers if they feel they are free to drive through a street intersection on a red light. Do you have the right, then, to endanger other drivers and pedestrians.?

I applaud Mr. Youlton.

Peetra Farron

Chatham

