Letter: There has to be a better way than harassing church-goers

We have been told by our government that only a few will be allowed to attend church services (if masked, but I will address the mask issue later). Old Colony Mennonites tend to keep to themselves or “self-isolate” most of the time. Pacifists, they are known for hard work, usually as farmers. Alas, they are no strangers to government harassment over the centuries.

The COVID-19 pandemic is hurting us in so many ways. Besides the deaths, there have been countless victims left permanently disabled by the after-effects of the virus. Add to that, we have businesses lost, homes lost, jobs lost, marriages broken contrasted with increases in spousal and child abuse, drug use and overdoses, suicide and mental health crises. In this dire situation, it is natural for Christians to want to go to church to receive comfort.

I would like to know: How many Old Colony Mennonites have contracted COVID-19 in 2021.

I would like to know: How many other people in Chatham-Kent have been infected with COVID-19 by Old Colony Mennonites in 2021.

I would like to know if Old Colony Mennonites are accepting vaccinations, as they are usually very self-sufficient and independent of government.

Perhaps a compromise might be possible. Old Colony Mennonites could pay a penalty for any COVID-19 hospitalizations their actions have caused, as verified by contact tracing.

If we do not know our history, we are doomed to repeat it! One of the first moves in the Russian Revolution was an attack on the churches.

Our police chief has been forced into an invidious position by our government’s attacks on a small Christian denomination worshipping in low-population density, rural areas. Is this necessary? Is this what we want from our police and our government? With known drug houses in Chatham-Kent and sex trafficking along the 401 corridor, it seems to me that our overstretched police force has better ways to spend its time and precious resources than in harassing and heavily fining church-goers of a small, largely rural, isolated community.

Now about those mandated masks, encouragingly know as “surgical masks.” How much better could they be? Surgical masks screen out bacteria. Unfortunately for us, COVID-19 is an illness caused by an airborne virus, which is a great deal smaller than a bacterium. As my favourite microbiologist says, “These masks, keep out viruses, the way chain-link fences keep out mosquitoes. These masks are just ‘street theatre’! ”

In conclusion, I believe we have to know what danger, if any, the Old Colony Mennonites are causing or have caused in 2021, to the rest of us in Chatham-Kent, by their behaviour in attending their own church services.

There must be a better way to keep us all save than what we do now!

Joyce Findeis

Chatham